Why your blood sugar levels spike when you get less than 6 hours of sleep, even if you exercise and eat on time | Health and Wellness News





Considering that most Indians are prone to developing diabetes, it is essential to get 6-8 hours of sleep every day. Even if you exercise and eat right, if you don't get enough sleep, you're at a higher risk of developing diabetes. In fact, a new study that analyzed data from 2,47,867 adults from the UK Biobank and tracked their health for over 10 years confirms what we've been researching for years. The researchers found that people who slept less than six hours a day were at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those who slept normally. People who slept five hours had a 16% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and those who slept three to four hours had a 41% higher risk compared to those who slept eight hours. Relationship between sleep and diabetes When you sleep less, counterregulatory hormones in your body are activated. That's because your body senses that it's not rested and is under stress, so stress hormones are released. These interfere with the action of insulin. Even after eating, your body releases less insulin and can't process sugar the way it should. This leaves unused glucose in your bloodstream, increasing your risk of developing diabetes and gradually affecting your heart. Lack of sleep stimulates the hunger hormone ghrelin and decreases the satiety hormone leptin. So people who sleep late are more likely to snack in the middle of the night, which increases blood pressure and puts them at risk for obesity, another risk factor for diabetes. Sleep deprivation can place a long-term mental burden on people with diabetes. They may experience faster cognitive decline. Ultimately, when circadian rhythms are affected, metabolism can be negatively affected. What about bedtime timing? Our 2021 proprietary Prospective Urban-Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study found that sleep timing also matters. We found the ideal bedtime to be between 10pm and midnight. People who slept longer than that, say between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., had a higher risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and higher mortality. Our findings also showed that people who sleep less than six hours a night are not only at higher risk of developing diabetes, but also have higher rates of cardiovascular disease and mortality. When they calculated mortality rates for people who slept for different hours, they found that the lowest mortality rates were among those who slept six to eight hours a day. Not surprisingly, those who slept less than her six hours had higher rates of heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Sleeping more than 8 hours was also linked to increased mortality. Therefore, a U-shaped curve was obtained, and the bottom of the U indicated a person who slept from 6 hours to 8 hours. And this trend held up after 15 years of tracking 150,000 people. People who oversleep usually have underlying health problems such as hypothyroidism or debilitating diseases. They may also be significantly obese or have poor sleep quality. Too little or too much sleep are both harmful.

