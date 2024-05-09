University of Florida researchers develop mRNA vaccine to treat brain tumors





Researchers at the University of Florida have an advantage in the fight against one of the most aggressive and devastating types of cancer. They have developed an mRNA vaccine that can be used to target a brain tumor known as glioblastoma. JB Bird lives in a quiet house deep in the woods of Dade City. And he likes it. “It's very relaxing here and it can be a little bit cathartic,” he said. For more than nine years, he has battled glioblastoma, a type of cancer that kills 95 percent of adults within just five years. He is fitted with an electronic therapy device that helps attack tumor cells. He is always on the lookout for new treatments. “Without these clinical trials, there will be no progress against this disease,” Dr. Elias Seyul explained. cancer Researchers at the University of Florida. read: Cat owners may be at higher risk of schizophrenia, study suggests For seven years, he has been conducting trials of an mRNA vaccine to treat glioblastoma. This is a way to reprogram the immune system to understand that cancer must be cured. A patient's own tumor cells can be used to create personalized vaccines. Glioblastoma kills 95% of adults within just five years. “In one human patient, we were able to re-biopsy this tumor after administering these vaccines and we did not find any tumor cells,” Professor Sayur said. They conducted a trial on four critically ill patients who likely had only six months to live. They all lived for 8 to 10 months. The hope is to refine the dosage and frequency and be able to treat childhood cancers by the end of this year. Dr. Elias Seyul has been conducting mRNA vaccine trials for seven years. “Honestly, one of the reasons we started treating glioblastoma is because we believe that if we can treat this disease, we should be able to treat all these cancers as well.” read: Is it still legal to smoke in the car with children in these states? Two years ago, Beth Kassab watched her husband, Grady, die from brain cancer. She serves on the Leadership Advisory Board of the American Brain Tumor Society. Beth Kassab said her husband died of a brain tumor. “It also appears to have a very rapid effect, which is very important in glioblastoma,” Kassab said. “I remain cautious about the next steps and what the trials show. But this is great news.” Because glioblastoma often recurs, patients like Byrd must undergo frequent testing and endless hope. “I think we can continue moving forward,” Bird said. “I know I'm very lucky, and most patients don't have it that easy.” There is hope that mRNA can be used to treat other forms of aggressive cancers, such as melanoma and bone cancer. sign up: Click here to sign up for FOX 13's daily newsletter Watch FOX 13 News

