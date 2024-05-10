Health
Possibility of early detection of gastric cancer through oral microbiome testing
New evidence suggests that mouthwashes used to determine oral microbiome composition may serve as an early detection tool for stomach cancer.
Researchers found distinct differences in bacterial composition in patient samples, indicating that oral microbial signatures may be used as biomarkers to assess gastric cancer risk.
“Too many patients are diagnosed too late. There are no formal screening guidelines for gastric cancer, and more than half of gastric cancer patients are not diagnosed until the cancer is already at an advanced stage.” said Shruti Reddy Perati. He is a general surgery resident at Rutgers University Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Currently, detection of gastric cancer requires invasive procedures such as endoscopy. Therefore, a non-invasive “swish-and-spit” test could be more accessible and allow for broader screening, Perati said, adding that her research (Abstract 949) suggests that the number of gastrointestinal diseases in 2024 He said this at a May 8 press conference previewed for the Week (DDW).
stomach canceralso known as stomach cancerit is 4th most common cause Number of cancer-related deaths worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, there will be 26,890 new cases and 10,880 deaths from this type of cancer in the United States in 2024. Estimate.
Characteristics of microorganisms discovered
Perati et al. collected oral rinse samples from 98 patients. Of these, 30 had known gastric cancer, 30 had a precancerous gastric condition (provincestric cancer), and 38 were control participants without forestomach or stomach cancer. 62% were female, 32% were Hispanic, 31% had diabetes, and 18% were smokers.
The researchers analyzed the samples for alpha and beta diversity and conducted differential analysis using a framework called microbiome composition analysis.
They found clear differences between the oral microbiome of the healthy group and the oral microbiome of the gastric and forestomach cancer groups. Additionally, the microbiomes of cancer patients and precancerous participants were similar.
This result suggests that changes in the microbiome occur as soon as the stomach environment begins to change, and may eventually lead to cancer.
“The oral microbiome may serve as a window into the composition of the gastric environment,” Perati says.
The researchers created a screening model to detect the 13 most relevant bacterial genera that differed between the control group and the gastric cancer and pre-gastric cancer groups. The 10-fold cross-validation model showed good discriminatory power using only bacteria (area under the curve) [AUC]0.74), which was further improved by adding clinical variables such as demographics and comorbidities (AUC, 0.91), the researchers noted.
Additional considerations
Microbiomes can change between people and within the same individual over time. Probiotics, antibiotics and diet can cause changes in the microbiome, Perati said.
When asked how these changes might affect the accuracy of oral hygiene tests, Pelati said, “In general, dietary changes affect the diversity and prevalence of specific bacteria throughout the gastrointestinal tract. It is known that it can give
Differences are expected, but the hope is that the differences in microbiome composition between the malignant and control groups will be more significant than low-level background changes due to dietary modifications, for example, he added. .
Perati said the research is still in its early stages and the results need to be validated in larger studies.
Still, she said the study has “huge implications that could ultimately lead to the development of non-invasive, accessible early screening for gastric cancer.”
Mr. Perati did not report any relevant financial relationships. This research was supported independently.
Damian McNamara I'm a staff journalist based in Miami. It covers a wide range of specialties, including infectious diseases, gastroenterology, and emergency medicine. Follow Damian on X/Twitter: @MedReporter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/oral-microbiome-test-could-detect-gastric-cancer-earlier-2024a100090j
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sask. expands the intensive court program that helps people deal with substance use
- Possibility of early detection of gastric cancer through oral microbiome testing
- Donald Trump loses one of his witnesses
- The relationship between Pak Prabowo and Pak Jokowi is very close, very harmonious…
- The Offspring celebrates the 30th anniversary of their album Smash at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood
- Chablis wineries calculate the costs of heavy hailstorms
- Dior unveils a new “Icons” capsule
- Reality Defender wins RSAC Innovation Sandbox Competition
- Rubio, Rosen and Biden Colleagues: Oppose ICC Action Against Israel
- CNN interviews soldiers at an Israeli detention center
- Lok Sabha polls: In Maharashtra, PM Modi hits out at Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and says they should join Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde factions
- Please update your Chrome browser as soon as possible. Google confirms zero-day exploit is in the wild