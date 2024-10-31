Health
Carbohydrate intake from pregnancy to 2 years of age
Researchers say cutting out sugar during a baby's first 1,000 days of life (from conception to age 2) appears to reduce the risk of developing serious health problems in adulthood.
The research team analyzed the impact of the end of sugar rationing in the UK, which led to a rapid doubling of sugar consumption.
Their study showed that limiting sugar intake during childhood reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 35% and high blood pressure by 20%.
Experts believe that the first 1,000 days of life are a critical period in shaping a person's future health, as well as being responsible for developing a lifelong sweet tooth.
The researchers used a “natural experiment” conducted as Britain recovered from World War II and food rationing ended.
When sugar and sweets rationing ended in September 1953, the average sugar consumption of the British population rose from about 41g (10 sugar cubes) to 80g (20 sugar cubes) per day almost immediately.
analyzed by scientists UK Biobank A search of the database found 60,000 people born between 1951 and 1956 whose health was regularly monitored.
This allowed us to understand the health status of people born during the rationing and those born immediately after. Both groups experienced the same social changes over the next 70 years, but the key difference was their exposure to sugar during the first 1,000 days.
An analysis by a team of researchers at the University of Southern California showed that infants fed sugar had a 30% reduced risk of obesity.
Unsurprisingly, the risk of type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure increases with age, but it was found that the risk increased faster for those who became pregnant after sugar rationing ended.
result, Published in Science magazineshowed that if there was sugar rationing in childhood, type 2 diabetes began on average 4 years later in adulthood, and blood pressure developed 2 years later.
Babies conceived during sugar rationing had a 35% reduction in type 2 diabetes and a 20% reduction in high blood pressure.
A mother's diet during pregnancy is important, and one-third of the benefits of a low-sugar diet occur while the baby is still in the womb. However, the greatest health improvements were seen when sugar was rationed both while in the womb and when the baby was weaned to solid foods.
Tadeja Gluckner, one of the researchers at the University of Southern California, said early exposure to sugar can affect your metabolism and how your body responds to food throughout your life.
“Maternal sugar-rich diets are associated with increased risk of obesity and metabolic abnormalities in children, possibly due to factors such as fetal programming,” she said.
She added that eating sugar at an early age can also lead to a lifelong preference for sweet foods.
“Research shows that most humans have a sweet tooth, but exposure to high amounts of sugar during childhood can strengthen this preference,” she said.
She says, “Birthday cake, candy, cookies, etc. are treats that we all need to enjoy from time to time, in moderation,” but reducing early exposure can help children “have a great time in life.” It is a “powerful step'' to give you the best possible start.
However, he acknowledged that avoiding sugar is “not easy” because sugar is “found everywhere, even in infant and toddler foods”.
Campaign group warns There is too much sugar in foods sold to parents of weaning babies in the UK.
Parents are also encouraged to offer less sweet vegetables, such as broccoli and spinach, to help toddlers accept different flavors.
The study is not conclusive, as it looked at the impact of doubling sugar consumption across an entire country, rather than tracking individual diets. There may also have been other changes at the time that could have led to differences in health status.
However, researchers argue that the end of other food rations around the same time did not significantly change the national diet, with protein and fat intake remaining stable. Also, no effects were observed on butter, which was no longer rationed in 1954.
Dr Katie Dalrymple, lecturer in nutrition at King's College London, said the research supports the concept of the 'developmental origins of health and disease', with early life having a huge impact on future health. He said there are important moments.
She said: ”[The results] Supports the concept of public health efforts focused on sugar reduction. ”
Jelsa Brigardello, lecturer in nutrition and dietetics at Oxford Brookes University, said: “The findings of this study should serve as a cautionary tale for women in the pre-pregnancy stage.” . [and] Pregnant women and parents of young children.
“The food industry should prioritize the well-being of future generations and consider reformulating products to target these groups in the light of the evidence.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c93qlyp42jyo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump will spend every day until the elections in North Carolina
- Cricket-loving couple resume partnership after 30 years apart
- Daniel Dale debunks Trump's false claim about inflation
- Federal Investigation Authority challenges Bushra Bibi's release on bail in Toshakhana-II case – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- INDIA-RUSSIA LINKS | Energy plant
- PDIP says Pramono is closer to Jokowi-Prabowo than RK
- I'm avoiding two UK stocks like the plague in the stock market today
- ATP Tour and WTA 2024: schedule for Saturday November 2 for Riyadh, Belgrade and Metz
- Trump Media outsourced jobs to Mexico despite Trump's first push on America ProPublica
- Who is Kemi Badenoch, the first black woman to be elected leader of a major British political party?
- Iran's Supreme Leader threatens US, Israel with 'crushing response' to Israeli attack
- Iowa high school football playoffs scoring round of 16