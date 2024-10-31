Carbohydrate intake from pregnancy to 2 years of age

Getty Images

Researchers say cutting out sugar during a baby's first 1,000 days of life (from conception to age 2) appears to reduce the risk of developing serious health problems in adulthood. The research team analyzed the impact of the end of sugar rationing in the UK, which led to a rapid doubling of sugar consumption. Their study showed that limiting sugar intake during childhood reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 35% and high blood pressure by 20%. Experts believe that the first 1,000 days of life are a critical period in shaping a person's future health, as well as being responsible for developing a lifelong sweet tooth.

The researchers used a “natural experiment” conducted as Britain recovered from World War II and food rationing ended. When sugar and sweets rationing ended in September 1953, the average sugar consumption of the British population rose from about 41g (10 sugar cubes) to 80g (20 sugar cubes) per day almost immediately.

Getty Images Women holding ration books at London's Petticoat Lane Market during World War II.

analyzed by scientists UK Biobank A search of the database found 60,000 people born between 1951 and 1956 whose health was regularly monitored. This allowed us to understand the health status of people born during the rationing and those born immediately after. Both groups experienced the same social changes over the next 70 years, but the key difference was their exposure to sugar during the first 1,000 days. An analysis by a team of researchers at the University of Southern California showed that infants fed sugar had a 30% reduced risk of obesity. Unsurprisingly, the risk of type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure increases with age, but it was found that the risk increased faster for those who became pregnant after sugar rationing ended. result, Published in Science magazineshowed that if there was sugar rationing in childhood, type 2 diabetes began on average 4 years later in adulthood, and blood pressure developed 2 years later. Babies conceived during sugar rationing had a 35% reduction in type 2 diabetes and a 20% reduction in high blood pressure. A mother's diet during pregnancy is important, and one-third of the benefits of a low-sugar diet occur while the baby is still in the womb. However, the greatest health improvements were seen when sugar was rationed both while in the womb and when the baby was weaned to solid foods.

Tadeja Gluckner, one of the researchers at the University of Southern California, said early exposure to sugar can affect your metabolism and how your body responds to food throughout your life. “Maternal sugar-rich diets are associated with increased risk of obesity and metabolic abnormalities in children, possibly due to factors such as fetal programming,” she said. She added that eating sugar at an early age can also lead to a lifelong preference for sweet foods. “Research shows that most humans have a sweet tooth, but exposure to high amounts of sugar during childhood can strengthen this preference,” she said. She says, “Birthday cake, candy, cookies, etc. are treats that we all need to enjoy from time to time, in moderation,” but reducing early exposure can help children “have a great time in life.” It is a “powerful step'' to give you the best possible start. However, he acknowledged that avoiding sugar is “not easy” because sugar is “found everywhere, even in infant and toddler foods”. Campaign group warns There is too much sugar in foods sold to parents of weaning babies in the UK. Parents are also encouraged to offer less sweet vegetables, such as broccoli and spinach, to help toddlers accept different flavors.

Getty Images Vegetables on a Stick – 1941 Wartime Snack