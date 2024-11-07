Small amounts of physical activity may help lower blood pressure





New research suggests adding small amounts of physical activity into your day, such as walking uphill or climbing stairs, may help lower blood pressure. This research circulationwas carried out by experts from the ProPASS (Prospective Physical activity, Sitting and Sleep) consortium, an international academic collaboration led by the University of Sydney and the University of London (UCL). It is estimated that just 5 minutes of activity per day can lower blood pressure, and it is estimated that replacing sedentary behavior with 20 to 27 minutes of exercise per day (e.g. walking uphill, climbing stairs, running, cycling) Replacement is also estimated to lead to clinically meaningful blood pressure reductions. decrease in blood pressure. High blood pressure is one of the biggest health problems worldwide, but unlike the leading cause of death from cardiovascular disease, there may be relatively accessible ways to address the problem other than drug therapy. . ”

The finding that just 5 minutes of extra exercise per day can visibly lower blood pressure readings highlights how powerful short bursts of high-intensity exercise can be in managing blood pressure. I'm doing it. ”

Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, Co-lead authorDirector of the ProPASS Consortium from the Charles Perkins Center Hypertension, or consistently high blood pressure levels, is one of the biggest causes of premature death worldwide. It affects 1.28 billion adults worldwide and is a “silent killer” because it can cause strokes, heart attacks, heart failure, kidney damage, and many other health problems, and there are no symptoms. is often called. The research team analyzed health data from 14,761 volunteers from five countries to determine how replacing one type of exercise behavior with another throughout the day was associated with blood pressure. Each participant had their activity level and blood pressure measured throughout the day and night using a wearable accelerometer device worn on their thighs. Daily activities were divided into six categories: sleep, sedentary behavior (such as sitting), slow walking, brisk walking, standing, and more strenuous exercise such as running, cycling, and climbing stairs. Ta. To estimate the impact of each scenario on blood pressure, the research team statistically modeled what would happen if an individual changed one behavior to another by varying amounts, and used sedentary behavior. found that replacing this with 20 to 27 minutes of exercise per day may reduce cardiovascular disease. At the population level, it decreases by up to 28%. Lead author Dr Joe Blodgett, from UCL's Department of Surgery and Interventional Sciences and the Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health, said: 'Our findings show that for most people, exercise, but not very strenuous exercise, lowers blood pressure. This suggests that it is the key.” movements such as walking. “The good news is that whatever your physical ability, it doesn't take long to positively impact your blood pressure.'' Many cycling errands can be incorporated into daily life. “For people who do not exercise much, walking had some positive effects on blood pressure. However, if you want to change blood pressure, increasing the load on the cardiovascular system through exercise has the greatest effect. Masu.” Professor Mark Hammer, co-senior author of the study and Deputy Director of ProPASS at UCL, said: 'Our findings demonstrate a significant comparison of exercise, sleep and sedentary behavior with clinically important implications. “This shows how powerful research platforms like the ProPASS consortium can be in identifying subtle patterns in the field of research.” and the importance of public health. ” sauce: Reference magazines: Blodgett, J.M.; others. (2024). Device-measured 24-hour exercise behavior and blood pressure: A six-part individual participant data analysis in the ProPASS consortium. circulation. doi.org/10.1161/circulationaha.124.069820.

