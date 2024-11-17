First U.S. mpox variant case reported in San Mateo County





The first U.S. case of the more severe mpox variant has been confirmed in a person who recently traveled to East Africa and was treated in San Mateo County, the California Department of Public Health announced Saturday. While the person diagnosed with the clade I variant is recovering in isolation at home, public health officials have notified people who had close contact with the person. The California Department of Public Health said there is no evidence the strain is widespread in California or the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of contracting clade I mpox in the United States remains low. A less severe variant known as Clade II continues to circulate in the United States, including in the United States. Los Angeles and San Francisco — two of the last epicenters of 2022. In Africa, clade I outbreaks are occurring mainly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Number of confirmed infections: 6,169 As of October 6, 25 people had died, according to the World Health Organization. Two years ago, a case of clade II mpox occurred. rapidly increasing in urban areas Although that type of mpox was rarely fatal around the world, especially in the United States, authorities declared it a global epidemic. public health emergency In the months that followed, the spread of the virus steadily declined, although the number of infections declined. never completely disappeared. In August 2024, the emergence of the more lethal Clade I variant global health warning. However, recent evidence suggests that this clade I outbreak may be causing less severe disease than in previous cases, especially if patients receive high-quality health care, the CDC said. said. In the past, this strain has had a mortality rate of 3% to 11%, but in this outbreak, with proper medical care, the mortality rate appears to be closer to 1%. Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox, but it causes mild symptoms such as fever, chills, and body aches. Symptoms of both types of chickenpox are similar, with more severe cases causing a rash on the hands, feet, chest, face, mouth, or genitals. Both strains are transmitted through skin-to-skin or sexual contact. The CDC recommends: People at risk, including men who have sex with men, should get vaccinated, avoid skin-to-skin contact with people with pox-like rashes or sores, and wash their hands frequently. We urge you to take preventive measures such as: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to recommend mpox vaccine for some people, including men who have sex with men and transgender people, people with HIV, and people who have had skin-to-skin or close contact with someone with suspected or confirmed mpox. Inoculation.

