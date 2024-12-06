Researchers assess trends in shingles vaccination among older adults with COPD





Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a risk factor for shingles and can be prevented with vaccination. According to research results published in American Journal of Infection ControlResearchers evaluated trends in shingles vaccination among older adults with COPD in the United States and demonstrated increased vaccination.1 Image credit: cabado |stock.adobe.com Shingles, medically known as shingles, develops after the reactivation of varicella zoster infection (VZV), the same infection that causes chickenpox. Shingles usually manifests as a painful rash and is estimated to affect 1 million people in the United States each year, according to the CDC. In most cases, shingles only occurs once in a person's life. However, the disease may return.2 The risk of developing shingles increases with age, affecting approximately 50% of people who live to age 85.1 According to the World Health Organization, COPD is a common lung disease that restricts airflow and causes breathing problems. The most common causes of the disease are smoking and heavy air pollution, which causes symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and fatigue. COPD symptoms are progressive and there is no cure.3 COPD patients are at increased risk of developing shingles because their immune systems are weakened or decreased. Additionally, treatment with inhaled corticosteroids, commonly used to treat COPD, can further suppress the immune system, further increasing the risk of shingles. Previous studies have shown that people with COPD between the ages of 18 and 49 may benefit from shingles vaccination, but data on adults over 50 are insufficient.4 Researchers used data from the 2008-2022 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), a nationally representative cross-sectional household survey conducted annually by the National Center for Health Statistics, to identify We evaluated trends and coverage of herpes vaccination. Elderly people with COPD. The researchers used multivariable logistic regression models and joinpoint regression analysis to categorize factors associated with vaccination.1 The study included a total of 22,853 people with COPD, representing approximately 9.8 million U.S. adults living with COPD, the study authors said. They found that the overall uptake of shingles vaccination among older adults in the United States was 19.9%. However, vaccination coverage was 20.9% among older adults with COPD and 19.8% among those without COPD.1 The results showed the vaccine trends observed when stratified by age group, according to a news release. This includes disparities related to age, sex, race or ethnicity, region, education level, health insurance, income, smoking status, perceived health status, influenza vaccination, and pneumococcal vaccination.1 The findings suggest that between 2008 and 2022, one in five older adults with COPD received the shingles vaccine. Despite trends in shingles vaccination, surveillance and innovation are needed to limit vaccine disparities among this patient population.1 References 1. National trends and disparities in shingles vaccination among older U.S. adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 2008-2022. Science Direct. News release. August 15, 2024. Accessed December 5, 2024. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0196655324006576. 2. About shingles. CDC. News release. May 10, 2024. Accessed December 5, 2024. https://www.cdc.gov/shingles/about/index.html. 3. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). World Health Organization. November 6, 2024. Accessed December 5, 2024. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-(copd)#:~:text=Overview,Medicine%2C%20oxygen%20and%20pulmonary%20 rehabilitation. 4. Risk factors for shingles: Should people with asthma or COPD get vaccinated? National Library of Medicine. News release. January 28, 2023. Accessed December 5, 2024. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36709298/.

