Prostate Cancer: New Treatments Every Man Over 40 Should Know Today | Health





Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers with adverse effects. male Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and remains the leading cause of cancer death. However, important advances process These options have dramatically improved outcomes for many patients. Men, meet your new allies in the fight against prostate cancer (File photo) According to health experts, prostate cancer This is a serious health concern, especially for men who have certain genetic traits that increase their risk, such as BRCA gene mutations or Lynch syndrome. Research is currently underway using advanced imaging techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to better understand how early and often prostate cancer develops in these high-risk populations. It's inside. targeted therapy In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Ashish Gupta, a US-trained, board-certified medical oncologist and chief of medical oncology at Unique Hospital Cancer Center in Dwarka, Delhi, said that targeted therapies It was revealed that the drug uses a drug that specifically attacks cancer cells while minimizing damage to them. healthy tissue. Two typical examples are: PARP inhibitor : These drugs are particularly effective for men who have certain genetic mutations in their prostate cancer cells. PARP inhibitors induce cancer cell death by blocking the enzyme poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP).

: These drugs are particularly effective for men who have certain genetic mutations in their prostate cancer cells. PARP inhibitors induce cancer cell death by blocking the enzyme poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP). Hormone therapy: Traditional hormone therapy has been the mainstay of prostate cancer treatment for decades. However, newer drugs have improved efficacy and reduced side effects. These drugs work by blocking the production or action of male hormones, which can help slow the growth of prostate cancer cells. Can prostate cancer be prevented?While certain risk factors such as age, race, and genetics cannot be changed, lifestyle factors can be modified to some extent. (Pixabay) immunotherapy Immunotherapy uses the body's immune system to fight cancer. checkpoint inhibitor: These drugs help the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells by blocking immune checkpoints that prevent cancer cells from being recognized. Checkpoint inhibitors have been successful in treating many types of cancer, including prostate cancer. Other new approaches Several other innovative approaches are under investigation when it comes to prostate cancer treatment, including: prostate cancer vaccine : An vaccine is being developed to stimulate the immune system to recognize and attack prostate cancer cells. Although these vaccines are still in the early stages of development, they have the potential to induce long-lasting immune responses against the disease.

: An vaccine is being developed to stimulate the immune system to recognize and attack prostate cancer cells. Although these vaccines are still in the early stages of development, they have the potential to induce long-lasting immune responses against the disease. Radioligand therapy (PSMA targeting) : This cutting-edge approach uses radiolabeled molecules to specifically target prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) on prostate cancer cells, delivering radiation directly to the tumor.

: This cutting-edge approach uses radiolabeled molecules to specifically target prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) on prostate cancer cells, delivering radiation directly to the tumor. High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) : A non-invasive procedure that uses focused sound waves to destroy prostate cancer tissue without damaging surrounding healthy tissue.

: A non-invasive procedure that uses focused sound waves to destroy prostate cancer tissue without damaging surrounding healthy tissue. focal laser ablation : A minimally invasive technique that uses a laser to target and destroy small areas of prostate cancer.

: A minimally invasive technique that uses a laser to target and destroy small areas of prostate cancer. nanotechnology: Researchers are investigating the possibility of using nanoparticles to deliver drugs directly to cancer cells, improving efficacy and reducing side effects. Dr. Ankit Goel, Head of Urology, Andrology and Urological Oncology at MASSH Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi, said this early detection approach has the potential to catch cancer before it spreads and improve treatment outcomes. He argues that: With more treatment options for prostate cancer, we are moving closer to a future where early detection and personalized treatment plans can significantly improve patient outcomes. It's more important than ever to stay informed and proactively manage your health. ” he elaborated – Advances in prostate cancer diagnosis Traditionally, diagnosis of prostate cancer has relied on systematic biopsy with transrectal ultrasound (TRUS). However, this approach may miss high-grade cancers, especially in black men, and may lead to overtreatment of low-risk cases. To address this, researchers developed an advanced biopsy technique that combines MRI and TRUS to provide a more accurate way to identify suspicious areas within the prostate. This approach increases the likelihood of detecting advanced cancers while reducing unnecessary treatments. The only reason prostate cancer affects 1.7 million people worldwide, and 288,000 in India alone, is because it was detected too late and the disease went unnoticed. Doctors say (Shutterstock). innovative imaging technology For men with recurrent prostate cancer, new imaging techniques such as PSMA-PET scans are proving invaluable. These scans utilize PSMA, a protein abundant in prostate cells, to identify even the smallest cancerous deposits. The FDA has approved two compounds for use in PSMA-PET imaging, allowing doctors to more effectively detect and treat cancer earlier. New treatment for prostate cancer Treatment options for prostate cancer continue to evolve. Hormone therapy has made significant advances, and new drugs such as enzalutamide (Xtandi) and abiraterone (Zytiga) have improved outcomes for men with advanced or metastatic prostate cancer. Additionally, PARP inhibitors and immunotherapy have shown promise, especially for cancers with certain genetic features. With ongoing research and technological innovations, the future of prostate cancer treatment is promising. Emerging technologies such as targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and radioligand therapy offer new hope to patients, enabling improved quality of life and increased survival rates. Discussing these options with your health care provider can help patients make informed decisions about their treatment plan. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your physician with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/prostate-cancer-new-treatments-that-every-man-over-40-needs-to-know-today-101733556244602.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos