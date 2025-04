Researchers have developed a simple, “cost-effective” blood test that can detect Parkinson's disease long before symptoms begin to appear, according to the study. Around 153,000 people live in Parkinson's disease in the UK, and the scientists who undertaken the study said the test could “revolutionize” the early diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, “paving the way for timely interventions and improved patient outcomes.” Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological condition in which neurons in the brain are lost over time. This leads to a decrease in chemical dopamine, which plays an important role in controlling exercise. The new test, reported by the Times, costs £80, analyses small genetic material known as transfer RNA fragments (TRFs) in the blood, focusing on the repetitive RNA sequences that accumulate in Parkinson's disease patients. We also see parallel reductions in mitochondrial RNA, which worsen as the disease progresses. Mitochondria are found in cells and produce energy. By measuring the ratio between these biomarkers, the researchers said the tests “provide a highly accurate, invasive, rapid and affordable diagnostic tool, providing hope for early intervention and treatment that could change the course of the disease.” On a scale where a score of 1 indicates a complete test and 0.5 indicates that the test is better than flipping the coin, the Times reported that the test is 0.86. According to a study published in the journal, the best clinical test currently used in patients who are currently using early signs of the disease was 0.73. Natural aging. This test uses the same PCR technology used during the pandemic to confirm covid cases. It works by amplifying the targeted genetic material. This allows detection. “The findings represent a major advance in understanding Parkinson's disease, providing simple, minimally invasive blood tests as a tool for early diagnosis,” said Professor Hermona Solek of Hebrew University at the University of Jerusalem, who oversees the study. “By focusing on TRF, we have opened a new window to the changes in molecules that occur at the earliest stages of disease.” Professor David Dexter, UK's research director for Parkinson's disease, said: “This study represents a new angle to explore to search for biological markers for Parkinson's disease, in which case the markers can be identified and measured in blood that is appealing to future patients-friendly diagnostic tests of Parkinson's disease. “More work is needed to continue testing and verifying this possible test so that we can understand how we can distinguish between this possible test, particularly other conditions that have similar early signs to Parkinson's disease.” The study was led by PhD Nimrod Mudler under the supervision of Edmond and Lily Safra Centre for Brain Science and Alexander Silverman Life Sciences at Hebrew University.

