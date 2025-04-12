Fremont residents notified after bat test that died positive for rabies





article Fremont Police department is wary of residents after testing a bat that died positive for rabies near a Niles area home. The bat was found near a residence on Dale Avenue on Tuesday. Alameda County Vector control responded and brought bats in for testing. Alameda County Public Bureau health It has been confirmed that the bat is sick with rabies. Officials with Vector Management in Alameda County are visiting door-to-doors in the neighborhood to notify residents of the incident and provide general information about the risk of rabies. Authorities said there were no known cases of human or animal exposure, but the dogs of the resident where the bat was found have been reexamined and remained in quarantine for 30 days. What is rabies? You're deeper: Rabies is a virus that attacks the brain and nervous system when symptoms appear. It can be prevented if exposed items are immediately treated with a rabies vaccine shot. Wild animals that can carry rabies include skunks, foxes, coyotes and raccoons. What you can do: Officials say anyone who touches or is bitten by a bat should call the Alameda County Public Health Agency at (510) 267-3250 and seek medical care immediately. Those The animal You may have been in contact with a bat and should contact (510) 790-6635 and its veterinarian Fremont Animal Services. Unvaccinated dogs and cats are at increased risk of contracting rabies and potentially spreading it. Officials say they offset all dogs and cats with illness, and they are locking them in your property, especially if they are puppies under three months old. Residents also recommend removing outdoor pet foods that can attract Wildlife And remove hiding places by cleaning up trash, wood piles, dense vegetation and hollow logs. The last time a rabid bat was discovered in Fremont was found in 2019. sauce: Fremont Police Station

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvu.com/news/fremont-residents-notified-after-dead-bat-tests-positive-rabies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos