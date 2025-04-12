A low-calorie Mediterranean diet may support weight loss, bone density





Share on Pinterest New research shows that a Mediterranean diet may help improve bone density and weight loss outcomes. Helen Rushbrook/Stocksea Previous research has shown that people can help reduce the risk of osteoporosis through certain lifestyle habits, such as eating a balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight.

A new study states that following a low-calorie Mediterranean diet combined with physical activity, it may help reduce weight loss and age-related decline in bone density in older women with metabolic syndrome and obese or overweight.

This energy-reducing version of the Mediterranean diet still contains healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, olive oil, and fish, but contains controlled portion sizes. “As people get older, especially after women, menopausebmd ( Bone density ) It has a tendency to decline, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures, and can have a major impact on quality of life and the ability to live independently. Dr. Jesus F. Garcia Gabilansaid a lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology at Virgili University in Spain. Today's medical news. “Identifying effective and sustainable strategies to maintain BMD is important to prevent these outcomes and to reduce the public health burden associated with age-related bone loss,” he said. García-Gavilán is the co-lead author of a new study recently published in the journal Jama Network Open It turns out to be followed by low calories Mediterranean diet Coupled with physical activity, it can help reduce weight loss and age-related BMD reduction. Metabolic syndrome And you're either obese or overweight.

The study included 924 male and female participants with an average age of 65 years, all of whom had metabolic syndrome and were overweight or obese. “Individuals with metabolic syndrome are at a higher risk of heart disease; Diabetes. We are focused on this group and are likely to receive recommendations for weight loss for health, and weight loss affects bone density and makes it a key group for this type of research,” he said. Study participants were randomly placed in one of two groups. Energy-reducing Mediterranean diet (This is less calories than a standard diet) and increased physical activity, with other groups following the usual Mediterranean diet without extra exercise. “Energy-reduced Mediterranean diet is a variation on the traditional Mediterranean diet that is low in calories, which highlights healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables and legumes. olive oiland fish, but use a controlled portion size to support weight loss. Traditional Mediterranean diets are also healthy eating patterns, but they are usually foods consumed without a specific limit on portion size. ”

-f. Dr. Garcia Gabilan

Study participants measured bone density (BMD) at the start of the study and measured at 1 and 3 years of follow-up. “The Mediterranean diet is associated with many health benefits. However, the specific effects on weight loss and bone health during aging have not been thoroughly investigated,” Garcia Gabilan said. “Given that physical activity also contributes to maintaining bone strength, we aimed to explore whether combining both structured lifestyle interventions could protect against bone loss in older people from bone loss, particularly in the context of intentional weight loss.” Along with the analysis, the researchers found that study participants who followed an energy-reducing Mediterranean diet and increased physical activity had a significant beneficial effect on BMD at the lower back level over three years, especially among women. “This finding is important as it shows that weight loss does not need to compromise bone health,” explained Garcia Gabilan. “[A] A balanced, low-calorie Mediterranean diet combined with physical activity not only helps you lose weight, but also helps protect bones, especially in the spine where bone loss leads to serious fractures and disorders. ”

-f. Dr. Garcia Gabilan Scientists reported that no changes in BMD were observed in male participants.

MNT I had the opportunity to talk Me, Ari, Marylandfor this study, she is a certified general surgeon, bariatric surgeon, and medical director of the Medical Care Surgical Weight Loss Center at the Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California. Ali commented that he thought it was a good study showing the importance of diet and exercise in maintaining bone health. “Loss of bone density can make people more likely to experience fractures and weakness, especially as they get older. And fractures in older patients, like in their 70s and 80s, are extremely important. [20-30%] related mortality rates. So it's serious and it's important to reduce it. ”

– I'm Ali, Maryland “In addition to looking at diet and exercise, the other things we recommend are vitamin D and calcium supplements. So I don't think you'll take these supplements compared to comparing the groups taking these supplements,” Ali responded when asked what they would like to see next in this study. “And also, an ideal supplement or replacement amount to prevent bone loss is ideal,” he said.

We asked because what we eat can affect bone health depending on age Monique Richard, MS, RDN, LDNRegistered Nutritionist, Nutritionist Nutritionist, and for her top tips on the best dieters, you should follow for good bone health. Culturally appropriate and accessible, rich in fruits and vegetables, mimics dietary patterns such as unsaturated fats, lean proteins, herbs and spices. Dash diet And the Mediterranean diet has strong evidence in contributing to overall health and longevity.

Evaluation of overall dietary intake of bone building and bone love nutrients such as profiles, sources, protein content, vitamin D k, c, e,calcium, potassium, magnesiumand selenium By working with a Registered Dietitian Dietitian (RDN).

Incorporating foods rich in nutrients related to bone density, Lush greenery fruit Rich in fiber, fish Like sardines, salmon, tuna, Tofu and dairy products.

Measure additional diet and lifestyle behaviors that can affect bone health, such as soft drink intake, sugar Caffeineand whether alcohol intake, and whether a person is a smoker, is a genetic predisposition to osteoporosis, Osteopeniaand/or specific nutritional pathways that affect resorption and bone matrix, in addition to current health conditions. Richard also recommended that weight bearing movements be regularly incorporated, two to three times a week, including free weights, weight machines, or resistance training using your own weight (Primetrics),, Pilates, Yogaand Tai ChiIn addition to the card area, regular aerobics such as: walk, runningdance, or swimming. “As we age, continuous activity and diet quality are key priorities. Bone health is an internal and external job with the proper nutrition needed as a foundation to keep that bone structure strong and vibrant.”

– Monique Richard, MS, RDN, LDN

