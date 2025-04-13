Health
3 million children's deaths related to drug resistance
Global Health Correspondent
A study by two leading pediatric health experts found that more than 3 million children around the world are believed to have died in 2022 as a result of antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases.
Children in Africa and Southeast Asia are found to be at the most risk.
Antibacterial resistance known as AMR – develops when the microorganisms that cause infection evolve to cause antibiotics to stop functioning.
It has been identified as one of the biggest public health threats facing the world's population.
Now, new research reveals the sacrifices AMR is taking on children.
Using data from multiple sources, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank, the report's authors calculated that there were over 3 million child deaths associated with drug-resistant infections in 2022.
Experts say the new study highlights a 10-fold increase in AMR-related infections in children in just three years.
This number may have been exacerbated by the effects of the COVID pandemic.
Increased use of antibiotics
Antibiotics are used to treat or prevent a vast range of bacterial infections, from skin infections to pneumonia.
It is also given as a precautionary measure to prevent rather than treat, rather than treating it, if someone is undergoing surgery or undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer.
However, antibiotics do not affect viral infections, but they do not cause illnesses such as colds, flu, and covid.
However, some bacteria have now evolved resistance to some drugs. Its overuse and inappropriate use quickly slows down the production of new antibiotics (long and expensive processes).
The report's lead author, Dr. Yang Hong Jessica Hu, of the Murdoch Children's Institute in Australia and Professor Herb Harwell of the Clinton Health Access Initiative, pointed to significant growth in antibiotic use, which is intended to prevent only the most severe infections.
Between 2019 and 2021, drugs at high risk of resistance increased by 160% in Southeast Asia and 126% in Africa.
During the same period, the final resort treatment for severe multidrug-resistant infections, “preliminary antibiotics” – rose 45% in Southeast Asia and 125% in Africa.
Reduced options
The authors warn that once bacteria develop resistance to these antibiotics, there are few alternatives to treat multidrug resistant infections.
Professor Harwell will be releasing his findings later this month at the European Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Association Parliament in Vienna.
“AMR is a global issue. It affects everyone. We really did this job to focus on the unbalanced way AMR affects children,” he said before the event.
“We estimate the deaths of 3 million children worldwide related to antibiotic resistance.”
Is there a solution for AMR?
WHO describes AMR as one of the most serious global health threats We face it, but speaking from Vienna, Professor Harwell warns there is no easy answer.
“It's a multifaceted issue that extends to all aspects of medicine and truly human life,” he said.
“Antibiotics are ubiquitous around us. They are tied to our food and environment, so coming up with a single solution is not easy.”
The best way to avoid resistant infections is to avoid infection completely. This means higher levels of vaccination, water sanitation and hygiene are needed, he adds.
“We need to use more antibiotics, so we need to make sure they are used properly and the right medication is used.”
Dr. Lindsey Edwards, a senior lecturer in microbiology at King's College London, said the new study “shows a significant and surprising increase compared to previous data.”
“These findings should serve as a call to awaken global health leaders. Without decisive action, AMR could undermine decades of progress in child health, especially in the world's most vulnerable regions.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cy0xk86l9g9o
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- JR NTR fans have delighted to see Sri Lankan President using the Devara score on video with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Watch
- Cooley has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club beats stars
- Pti Forms Committee to organize meetings with Imran Khan
- FORXL markets to help in the areas affected by the earthquake in Türkiye
- The card shows how Trump, Putin and Xi could cut the globe
- Trump in excellent cognitive and physical health, says a White House doctor
- Football Spring Game attracts large crowds, offers big games
- Sarah Vine: While Harry thinks that the world is there to attract him, all he will realize are the second homes for his lawyers
- Titik Puspa has died: condolences Prabowo, Jokowi and Sby
- US nuclear discussions with Iran are advancing
- World Cricketers Association takes on a global challenge: part one
- Imran Khan calls Raja Hindustani by Aamir Khan uncomfortable to watch