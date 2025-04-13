3 million children's deaths related to drug resistance

Dominique Hughes Global Health Correspondent

E. coli – is one of the bacteria that exhibits greater resistance to frontline antibiotics

A study by two leading pediatric health experts found that more than 3 million children around the world are believed to have died in 2022 as a result of antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases. Children in Africa and Southeast Asia are found to be at the most risk. Antibacterial resistance known as AMR – develops when the microorganisms that cause infection evolve to cause antibiotics to stop functioning. It has been identified as one of the biggest public health threats facing the world's population.

Now, new research reveals the sacrifices AMR is taking on children. Using data from multiple sources, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank, the report's authors calculated that there were over 3 million child deaths associated with drug-resistant infections in 2022.

Experts say the new study highlights a 10-fold increase in AMR-related infections in children in just three years. This number may have been exacerbated by the effects of the COVID pandemic.

Increased use of antibiotics

Antibiotics are used to treat or prevent a vast range of bacterial infections, from skin infections to pneumonia. It is also given as a precautionary measure to prevent rather than treat, rather than treating it, if someone is undergoing surgery or undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer. However, antibiotics do not affect viral infections, but they do not cause illnesses such as colds, flu, and covid. However, some bacteria have now evolved resistance to some drugs. Its overuse and inappropriate use quickly slows down the production of new antibiotics (long and expensive processes). The report's lead author, Dr. Yang Hong Jessica Hu, of the Murdoch Children's Institute in Australia and Professor Herb Harwell of the Clinton Health Access Initiative, pointed to significant growth in antibiotic use, which is intended to prevent only the most severe infections. Between 2019 and 2021, drugs at high risk of resistance increased by 160% in Southeast Asia and 126% in Africa. During the same period, the final resort treatment for severe multidrug-resistant infections, “preliminary antibiotics” – rose 45% in Southeast Asia and 125% in Africa.

Reduced options

The authors warn that once bacteria develop resistance to these antibiotics, there are few alternatives to treat multidrug resistant infections. Professor Harwell will be releasing his findings later this month at the European Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Association Parliament in Vienna. “AMR is a global issue. It affects everyone. We really did this job to focus on the unbalanced way AMR affects children,” he said before the event. “We estimate the deaths of 3 million children worldwide related to antibiotic resistance.”

Is there a solution for AMR?