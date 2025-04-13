



FROM THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION, OVER 3000 FROM THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. MORE THAN A THOUSAND FROM THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH, 300 FROM THE CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID SERVICES, AND THOUSANDS OF OTHERS FROM WITHIN THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES. THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS SLASHING THE AGENCIES RESPONSIBLE FOR HEALTH AND FOOD SAFETY IN AMERICA. DOCTOR ASHISH JHA IS THE DEAN OF THE BROWN UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH. THANK YOU FOR JOINING ME. THANKS FOR HAVING ME. LET’S HOP RIGHT INTO THIS. THERE ARE LOTS OF THINGS THESE AGENCIES ARE KIND OF MANAGING BEHIND THE SCENES. ABSOLUTELY. AND WE DON’T THINK ABOUT THEM BECAUSE THEY GENERALLY WORK PRETTY WELL. SO FOR INSTANCE, YOU MIGHT HAVE GRANDMA IN A NURSING HOME. THAT NURSING HOME NEEDS TO BE INSPECTED. THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS INSPECTORS THAT ACTUALLY GO INTO NURSING HOMES TO MAKE SURE THAT THEY’RE MEETING FEDERAL STANDARDS. WE HAVE MANUFACTURING PLANTS THAT MAKE ALL OF OUR DRUGS. WE SEND IN INSPECTORS INTO THOSE PLANTS TO MAKE SURE THAT THERE’S NOT ADULTERATED MEDICINES COMING OUT OF THOSE PLANTS. SO THERE’S A LOT OF WORK HAPPENING BEHIND THE SCENES THAT MAKES IT EASY FOR US TO GO ABOUT OUR DAILY ACTIVITY, NOT WORRYING ABOUT WHETHER THE MEDICINES WE’RE TAKING OR THE FOOD WE’RE EATING IS SAFE OR NOT. WHO EXACTLY ARE THE PEOPLE WHO ARE BEING LAID OFF? UNFORTUNATELY, EVERYTHING WE HAVE SEEN SO FAR SHOWS ME TWO THINGS. WE’RE LAYING OFF SOME OF THE BEST PEOPLE IN THESE AGENCIES, THE EXPERTS WHO’VE BEEN THERE FOR A LONG TIME, WHO REALLY UNDERSTAND THEIR WORK. AND THE SECOND IS PEOPLE WHO DO THOSE CRITICAL SERVICES, LIKE INSPECTING NURSING HOMES, LIKE INSPECTING MANUFACTURING PLANTS FOR MEDICINES. SO THESE CUTS ARE INDISCRIMINATE. AND I REALLY WORRY THEY’RE GOING TO HAVE A VERY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF AMERICANS. DOES HHS HAVE A WIDE NETWORK OF THINGS THAT WILL IMPACT, SAY, THE STATES, EVEN THOUGH WE’RE TALKING ABOUT FEDERAL LAYOFFS? YEAH. SO FIRST OF ALL, THE PUBLIC HEALTH BUDGETS OF YOUR STATE OF OF TOWNS, A LOT OF THAT IS MONEY COMING FROM THE CDC THAT IS GOING TO DRY UP. AND THAT MEANS WE WILL SEE LAYOFFS IN THE PUBLIC HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE OF CITIES AND STATES. THE SECOND IS WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT OUTBREAKS, WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THINGS THAT THE CDC HELPS MANAGE, THEY’RE BRINGING IN PRIVATE COMPANIES. SO IF YOU’RE GOING TO BRING TESTS, THE CDC SOMETIMES HAS ITS OWN TESTS, BUT OFTEN THEY WILL BUY THOSE TESTS FROM PRIVATE COMPANIES. IF THOSE PROGRAMS ARE ALL BEING CUT. NOT ONLY ARE THE CDC EMPLOYEES AFFECTED, NOT ONLY ARE THE STATE EMPLOYEES AFFECTED, BUT THE COMPANIES THAT SUPPLY THE TESTS OR SUPPLY THE TREATMENTS THEY’RE LOSING BUSINESS. THE SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, ROBERT KENNEDY JR, HAS SAID YOU HAVE TO DO MORE WITH LESS. THAT’S THE QUOTE. DO YOU THINK THAT’S POSSIBLE? WELL, IT DEPENDS A LOT ON WHO’S BEING LAID OFF. WHEN YOU PUT PRESSURE ON PEOPLE TO LEAVE, THE BEST PEOPLE, THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE OPTIONS ELSEWHERE IN THE PRIVATE SECTOR OR IN IN UNIVERSITIES, THEY’RE THE FIRST ONES TO LEAVE. SO I WORRY ABOUT THE QUALITY OF THE WORKFORCE THAT WE WILL END UP WITH. AND, YOU KNOW, WE’VE ACTUALLY MADE A LOT OF PROGRESS ON A LOT OF HEALTH ISSUES. WE HAVE TURNED THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC AROUND. IT’S STARTING TO COME DOWN. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE GAINS IN CANCER AND HEART DISEASE MORTALITY. I WORRY THAT THOSE THINGS WILL STALL AND WE WILL NOT CONTINUE MAKING THE PROGRESS WE NEED TO MAKE. TO WHAT DEGREE DO YOU THINK THE U.S. COULD LOSE ITS POSITION AS A LEADER, SORT OF, IN BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE, WITH WHAT IS HAPPENING KIND OF ON THE WORLD STAGE? BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE HAS BEEN THIS HUGE BOON FOR AMERICA IN TERMS OF GENERATING JOBS, GENERATING TREATMENTS THAT HAVE HAD BIG IMPACTS ON PEOPLE’S HEALTH, NOT JUST FOR AMERICA, BUT THEN WHEN THOSE TREATMENTS GET OUT INTO THE WORLD, THEY OBVIOUSLY MAKE EVERYBODY ELSE’S HEALTH BETTER AS WELL. BUT IT ALSO GIVES US THIS HUGE INTELLECTUAL ADVANTAGE IN TERMS OF SOFT POWER. PEOPLE LOOK TO AMERICA. PEOPLE WANT TO COME TO AMERICA TO DO THAT NEXT GENERATION OF CUTTING EDGE RESEARCH THAT GENERATES A LOT OF WEALTH FOR OUR COUNTRY. AS WE’RE MAKING THESE CUTS. CHINA RIGHT NOW IS MAKING MASSIVE INVESTMENTS IN ITS BIOMEDICAL INFRASTRUCTURE BECAUSE IT BELIEVES THAT AS AMERICA WITHDRAWS, IT CAN STEP IN, TAKE THAT INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP ROLE. OUR BENEFITS ARE SUBSTANTIAL FROM THAT LEADERSHIP. BUT I WORRY WE’RE TURNING OVER THAT LEADERSHIP TO CHINA. DOCTOR ASHIS

Lower-calorie Mediterranean diet and exercise limit bone loss, even during weight loss, study finds ‘A reduced-energy Mediterranean diet involves participants consuming a modified version of the traditional Mediterranean diet with approximately 30% fewer calories than their usual intake,’ said a study coauthor Updated: 5:06 PM CDT Apr 12, 2025 Older women who stayed on a reduced-calorie Mediterranean diet, walked and did resistance training for three years improved their bone density, especially in their lower backs, a new study found.Related video above: How Health Agency Cuts Could Impact Americans“A reduced-energy Mediterranean diet involves participants consuming a modified version of the traditional Mediterranean diet with approximately 30% fewer calories than their usual intake,” said coauthor Jesús Francisco García-Gavilán, a senior biostatistician at the University Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain.Women in the study, who ranged in age from 55 to 75, were also able to prevent bone deterioration that typically occurs during weight loss, according to the research published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open. “Previous research has indicated that losing weight, particularly through diet alone, can lead to a reduction in bone density, which poses risks for older adults. Additionally, exercising alone does not always prevent this issue,” García-Gavilán said in an email.“What is new in this study is the finding that combining a well-balanced, reduced-calorie Mediterranean diet with physical activity can prevent bone loss in older women, even while they are losing weight,” he said. “This emphasizes that the type of diet is important during weight loss, not just the calorie intake.”The results of the study are not that surprising, said Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver.“When you practice the lifestyle that human beings were always meant to live, which is moving a lot and eating predominantly simple, plant-based foods, all sorts of systems get better, including bone density,” said Freeman, who was not involved in the new research.Why the Mediterranean diet?The new study is part of the PREDIMED-Plus trial, a randomized clinical trial on lifestyle interventions conducted in 23 medical centers and hospitals in Spain. The trial included 924 older adults with metabolic syndrome who were overweight or obese. Half were randomized to eating a Mediterranean diet with no restrictions on calories and no requirement to exercise.The other half were encouraged to walk for a minimum of 45 minutes per day six days per week and to do strength, flexibility and balance exercises three days per week. Their diet was cut to about 30% fewer calories than they typically consumed and only from a Mediterranean-style eating plan. Women in this group saw significantly stronger bones at one year and at three years into the study.“While previous results from the PREDIMED-Plus trial highlighted benefits for maintaining lean mass and losing weight, this is the first publication to demonstrate that these lifestyle changes can also help preserve bone density, especially in older women,” García-Gavilán said.The award-winning Mediterranean diet features simple, plant-based cooking, with much of each meal focused on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and seeds, with a few nuts and a heavy emphasis on extra-virgin olive oil. Fats other than olive oil, such as butter, are consumed rarely, if at all, and sugar and refined foods are avoided.Red meat is used sparingly, often only to flavor a dish. Eating healthy, oily fish, which are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, is encouraged, while eggs, dairy and poultry are eaten in much smaller portions than in the traditional Western diet.Eating the Mediterranean way has been linked to reductions in the risk of breast cancer, dementia, depression, diabetes, high cholesterol and memory loss. Adherence to the diet can also lead to a healthier heart, weight loss and longer life.But exactly why would the meal plan help preserve bone?“The Mediterranean diet is rich in nutrients that promote bone health,” García-Gavilán said. “Nuts and dairy products provide essential calcium, magnesium, and vitamin D. Healthy fats, such as those found in olive oil, have been shown to reduce inflammation.”Antioxidants such as vitamin C from fruits and vegetables may help protect and support bone cells, García-Gavilán added, while other important vitamins, like vitamin K found in vegetables such as spinach, play a role in bone formation.“Together, these nutrients can lower the risk of bone loss and support bone maintenance, especially as we age,” García-Gavilán said. “Understanding this nutritional context is crucial for maintaining our long-term quality of life.” Older women who stayed on a reduced-calorie Mediterranean diet, walked and did resistance training for three years improved their bone density, especially in their lower backs, a new study found. 