Health
The incidence of colon cancer is rising
New Haven, Connecticut (WFSB) – Colon cancer is on the rise, especially in people under the age of 50, and doctors don't fully understand why. There is no clear explanation for the increase, but a team of medical oncologists at Smilow Cancer Center in Yale is researching to find the answer.
A healthy lifestyle advocate, Terri Carson is a survivor of colon cancer for two and a half years. She is now 62 years old, but she began screening for colon cancer when she was 45 years old.
“I had no symptoms. Nothing normal happened. My goal was to always go ahead of things and get screening,” Carson emphasized her aggressive approach to health.
The results were good at first until colonoscopy detected cancer 15 years later.
“Even before I woke up, the doctors I attended discovered I had stage 3 colon cancer,” Carson recalled.
From there, it is at Yale New Haven Hospital, where she received six rounds of chemotherapy, but she believes that colonoscopy saved her life.
“It was the most important screening,” Carson said.
Medical oncologist Dr. Michael Secchini specializes in and researches gastrointestinal cancer at Smilow Cancer Hospital in Yale, where he serves as the Health Center's Phase 1 clinical trials unit.
“There are a lot of promising drugs right now. There are probably around 50 or 60 trials currently open in this unit alone,” Secchini said.
The team of oncologists is particularly concerned about the rise in colon cancer in people under the age of 50. Some of them are 20 years old.
According to the American Cancer Society, cases of colon cancer in this age group have increased by 10 to 15% over the past few decades, but doctors don't fully understand why.
“Unfortunately, we are still in that data collection phase. We are really trying to grasp some of these exposures. We see a lot of chemicals in the environment. Looking at a huge sample of the population, we see these slightly increasing cases of this cancer, but the findings cannot be blamed for one thing.
Surges may reflect lifestyle changes and stigma associated with significant screening. Although early research is ongoing, what we know is that colonoscopy is the best way to screen for cancer starting at 45.
“This requirement changed about 5-7 years ago. It reduced from 50 to 45. The reason is due to an increase in colorectal cancer cases among young adults.”
Dr. Secchini says the screening will save lives, but people still don't get them.
“Unfortunately, there is the stigma of colorectal cancer itself and the stigma of colonoscopy and its screening. Preparation is difficult. The procedure isn't necessarily something that some people want to do, but that's important,” Secchini said. “There should be no shame about this. Everyone should do that.”
Not everyone has symptoms, but here are some colon cancer warning signs that you should not ignore. They include changes in intestinal habits such as persistent diarrhea, constipation, or stool stenosis. Other signs include rectal bleeding or blood in the stool, abdominal pain or convulsions, and weight loss for unknown reasons. Fatigue and anemia can also be warning signs.
There are three ways to screen for colon cancer. Stool-based tests you send. There are new blood-based tests available, but the standard approved screening for this cancer is colonoscopy, which can diagnose cancer early and also remove premalignant polyps.
Carson has teamed up with Yale and the New Haven Health Department to form the Carson Cancer Coalition to remove the stigma that keeps people from being screened.
“It's not something we talk about in our community. Most of the time, it happens at a later stage and someone can literally leave the cancer, so we have to normalize it,” Carson said, emphasizing the need for acceptance and support.
And she says the best way to do that is to share her story and encourage others to open up about her experiences.
“I found strength in a personal field that I never knew existed in my life.”
Carson lived a natural holistic lifestyle and worked with the oncology team to customize treatment plans that include natural herbs and tea. Learn more about her tea here.
Copyright 2025 WFSB. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wfsb.com/2025/04/17/colon-cancer-rates-are-rise/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The flight with the main person responsible for PM Modi on board was diverted due to cracks on the track in Odisha
- Can you take out carbon out of the sea?
- A first look at the Baltimore Orioles Hockey Jersey that they give away during Friday's game
- The suspect recognized FSU students in class “Multiculturalism”
- ACIP recommends the Chikungunya vaccine for certain individuals
- Xi Jinping arrives in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia_embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America in America
- More problems for Farage while Endrea Jenkyns is faced with the disqualification of the disqualification of the mayor's elections
- The Jokowi diploma was invited to be displayed in UGM, Alumni compared to Bung Hatta in the Netherlands
- Womens Tennis Falls to Etsu in Socon Quarterfinales
- The technological industry fears that Donald Trumps will exchange a war that hinders us the domination of the AI
- The American strikes on the oil port held by the Houthi rebels of Yemen kill dozens, injuring more than 100 others, say the Houthis
- Earthquake alert (automatic)