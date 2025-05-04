



Eau Claire, Wisconsin (Weau) – Health concerns are peaking for neurospecialists, as Sunday marks the start of “Surviving Stroke Week”. From May 4-10, 2025, health officials are raising awareness about how general strokes affect loved ones. They share that there are two different types to keep an eye on. Guilherme Dabus' co-director of interventional neuroradiology, Baptist Health explains. “The most common ischemia is that around 85% of all strokes are basically blocked blood flow into the brain,” he said, “it's not very common, so about 15% of others are when you have bleeding in your brain. It's a hemorrhage type of stroke.” They say that when blood stops reach your brain, millions of cells die quickly. “Stroke is a medical emergency.” Recent researchstroke ranks third among Hispanic women as the fourth leading cause of death in Hispanic men. Bethany Girtler is the stroke program manager at Emplify Health. She shares her opinions on the study. “A lot of the time, what I see is that there is less access to healthcare and less access to resources, not in our area, but across the US,” she said. Dr. Dabas adds to that. “We don't need to data exactly why that happens. Since 2013, stroke incidents mean that the number of Hispanics who suffer strokes each year is actually increasing.” Considering the urgency, CDC report showed that only 58% of Hispanic adults You can identify symptoms of stroke compared to other demographics. Some say strokes are preventable, but Dr. Dabas shares a variety of things to note. “To look after your blood pressure and make sure your diabetes is controlled, make sure your cholesterol is controlled,” he said, “don't smoke, exercise and have a healthier lifestyle.” He says strokes can still occur in people of all ages. “Even if everything is right, there can still be a stroke, so it is important for people to understand that if you are doing a stroke or have a sign that you may have a stroke, it is important for people to understand that you need to contact emergency services. Girtler says that in symptoms, the signs of a stroke are urgent and require medical consultation. “Regardless of whether your symptoms are very small or not, sometimes people just have sags on their faces, allowing others to have symptoms that affect their overall weakness, their ability to speak.” The goal of bringing awareness to “Survive Stroke Week” is to provide important reminders. “We can treat strokes,” said Dr. Dabas. It encourages everyone to seek medical assistance regardless of severity. Copyright 2025 Weau. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

