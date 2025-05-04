Your support will help us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to big technology, the independence is on the ground when stories develop. Whether you're researching the finances of Elon Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, or producing the latest documentary, The Words, we shed light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, but we know how important it is to analyze facts from a message. At such a crucial moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Your donation allows us to send journalists to continue talking to both sides of the story. Independents are trusted by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans from reports and analytics using paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone who is paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. read more

tHe is a potential role Vitamin d In preventing and treating the colorectal cancer (CRC) attracted an increase in research subjects, especially as CRC rates increased among younger adults. This is not a new field of research. Low vitamin D levels have long been linked to high risk of developing colon cancer.

A large study involving more than 12,000 participants found that people with low blood levels of vitamin D were 31% more likely to develop CRC compared to people with higher levels. Similarly, another study reported a 25% lower risk of CRC in individuals with higher dietary vitamin D intake.

Data from the Nurses Health Study, a long-term survey of American nurses, showed that women with the highest vitamin D intake were 58% lower risk of developing colorectal cancer compared to women with the lowest intake.

Currently, the review highlights the promise of vitamin D in the prevention and treatment of colorectal cancer, but highlights the complexity and contradictions of the current study.

Observational data following vitamin D use and mechanistic studies suggest protective effects to investigate how vitamin D works in the laboratory, but this has not been confirmed in large-scale trials.

In fact, Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) reveal inconsistent results where some people receive vitamin D and others judge treatment. This underscores the need for a balanced approach to integration into public health strategies.

Vitamin D is synthesized in the skin in response to sunlight and exerts its biological effects through vitamin D receptors (VDRs), found throughout the body, including colon tissue. Upon activation, these receptors help regulate gene activity associated with inflammation, immune responses, and cell growth. This is a central process of cancer development and progression.

Images opened in the gallery Vitamin D is synthesized in the skin in response to sunlight ( Lie / PA big ))

Preclinical studies have shown that the active form of vitamin D (calcitriol) can suppress inflammation, increase immune surveillance (the immune system's ability to detect abnormal cells), inhibit tumor blood vessel growth, and regulate cell division.

Epidemiological studies tracking health outcomes in large populations over time have consistently found that people with high blood levels of vitamin D are at a lower risk of developing CRC. This creates a hopeful picture, exposure to the sun, diet, or supplement – May reduce the risk of cancer.

But the story becomes more complicated.

Mixed results

When it comes to medical decision-making, Randomized Controlled Trials (RCTs) are the gold standard. These studies randomly assign participants to receive either treatment (e.g. vitamin D) or placebo, eliminating bias and isolating the relationship between cause and effect.

Unfortunately, Vitamin D and CRC RCTs have had mixed results.

For example, a key trial, a major RCT involving over 25,000 participants, showed no significant reduction in overall colorectal cancer incidence with vitamin D supplementation of 2,000 IU/day over several years.

However, a meta-analysis of seven RCTs improved the survival rate of CRC using vitamin D supplements by 30%, suggesting potential benefits later in the disease course rather than prevention.

Images opened in the gallery One study found that taking vitamin D supplements was not associated with a significant reduction in colon cancer development ( PA Archives ))

Meanwhile, the vitamin D/calcium polyp prevention trial reduced recurrence of adenomas (pre-cancer growth) with supplementation (pre-cancer growth), and at what doses did not question who would benefit the most.

In addition to uncertainty, there is also the issue of causality. Does low vitamin D contribute to the development of cancer? Or does the onset of cancer lower the body's vitamin D levels? The observed benefits are in part due to increased exposure to sunlight, which in itself may have an independent protective effect.

The whole picture

These contradictions underscore the importance of considering the “whole of evidence.” Treat each study as one part of a larger puzzle.

There is biological validity. Observation and mechanical studies suggest a meaningful link between vitamin D and reduced risk of CRC. However, clinical evidence is not strong enough to recommend vitamin D as a standalone prevention or treatment strategy.

That being said, maintaining a sufficient vitamin D level of at least 30 ng/ml is a low-risk, cost-effective health measure. And when combined with other strategies such as regular screening, healthy diet, physical activity and personalized care, vitamin D can play a valuable role in overall cancer prevention.

Vitamin D is not a miraculous remedy, but it is part of a much broader picture. Its role in colorectal cancer is promising, but it is still defined. It's not the time to rely solely on supplements, but ensuring proper vitamin D levels through sunlight exposure, diet and supplements is a wise choice for your health.

Colorectal cancer is a complex disease and tackling it requires an equally subtle approach. For now, that means focusing on evidence-based lifestyle changes, regular screenings, and providing information as new research unfolds.

Justin Steving is a professor of biomedical sciences. Anglia Ruskin University

This article was originally published by The Conversation and was republished under a Creative Commons license. Please read Original article