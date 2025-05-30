



proteinprotein, protein. It seems like everyone is pushing that lately. It is true that our bodies need proteins to function, but how much is it necessary to go overboard? We sought the truth from our doctors and registered dietitians. What is protein? Essentially, proteins are the chains of amino acids that every cell in your body needs to do its job. “protein It's the main building blocks of our body.” Zhaoping Li, MD, Ph.D.director of the Human Nutrition Center, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA. The benefits of proteins are seemingly endless. “Your body uses proteins to repair and build muscle tissue. It is also part of the structure of bones, cartilage, skin and blood.“I say Samantha Cassetti, MS, RDnutrition and wellness expert, founder and co-author of Sam's Plate . “That's also helpful Generates immune cells Fighting against the infection. ” Protein, carbohydrates and fats are Three macronutrients Our bodies are dependent. However, unlike carbohydrates and fats, protein is not stored in the body. “We have limited protein sanctuaries for several hours to support organ system metabolism,” she says. This means that you have to eat protein every day to ensure that your body needs. How much protein do you need? “There aren't any perfect numbers for every size, so you need to be a little careful,” says Cassetty. Dietary Guidelines for Americans It is recommended that women consume 5-6.5 ounces of protein foods every day, while men eat 5.5-7 ounces each day. A general rule of thumb is to eat .8 grams of protein per kilogram of your body weight each day. (That's about 54 grams for a 150-pound woman.) “Most Americans meet that, but that recommendation is based on the minimum amount needed to prevent shortages and maintain basic functions. “Most experts agree that about 1.2-2 grams per kilogram of body weight (82-136 grams for a 150-pound woman) might be better. To maintain muscle mass, manage weight and support healthy aging,” explains Cassetty. fuel Can you eat too much protein? “There's a limit, especially for people with abnormal renal function,” says Dr. Li. “But it's generally safe for healthy people.” In fact, she says that certain groups of groups, such as those suffering from acute illness, athletes, or older adults, may need more than just general recommendations. To understand the ideal amount of your body, Doctor nutrition expert or/and Registered Nutritionist,' Add that. And even if you're looking for more protein, it's important to maintain a balanced diet. “I often see people loading protein in ways that crowd other essential nutrients, especially plant food fiber,” says Cassetty. “Protein has many benefits, but it's just one of a balanced diet. 90% of Americans It's important to zoom out and see the big picture as there's not enough fibers. ” What is the best source of protein? Cassetty recommends starting with whole food before reaching out for highly processed protein bars and shakes. “It can be obtained from both animal and plant sources, such as chicken, fish, eggs, tofu and beans (like beans and lentils),” she says. “My go-to simple options include Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, eggs, canned or salmon, steamed lentils, frozen edamame, and canned chickpeas. Frozen shrimp are also great – thaw quickly and cook quickly.” In a pinch, she says it's like food Protein powderfrozen vegetable burgers, canned lentil soup, edamame or chickpea pasta can provide protein, but it's best not to make a daily staple. “All foods can fit, but they don't fit equally,” says Cassetty. “Prioritizing whole food sources of protein is a good way to stay healthy in the long term.” Our best protein recipes Melissa Perth, RD, DCN is a registered dietitian and holds a PhD in clinical nutrition from Rutgers University. Melissa owns a kidney nutrition expert and is a nutrition practice dedicated to supporting individuals living with chronic kidney disease, and is a foundation nutritionist at the Illinois National Kidney Foundation, focusing on disease prevention, health education and nutrition consultation.

