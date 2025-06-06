What is driving the surge in Covid incidents in India and other countries? |Coronavirus Pandemic News

India is reporting a sudden increase in Covid cases, beginning in late May. Officials said the number of active cases of the disease has exceeded 5,000.

India has been more than five years since the virus was declared this year, and is the latest country to report an increase in Covid incidents this year.

Here's what we know about the new variant of Covid and where it spreads:

How many COVID cases are there in India?

As of this Thursday, India has had 5,364 positive cases, according to India's Ministry of Health and Human Services. Since January 1, more than 4,700 people have recovered from India's Covid, and 55 have died from the virus.

Which variants are causing new cases?

The main coronavirus variant that causes the new spread of the disease is known as NB.1.8.1. Cases caused by this variant have been reported in the UK, the US, Australia, Thailand, China and Hong Kong, among other countries. It is currently the dominant variant of China and Hong Kong.

The second variant, LF.7, is also responsible for several cases in India.

The UK Health Agency (UKHSA) said it recorded 13 NB.1.8.1 variants in the UK, with a “minority” detected across the UK.

By late April, NB.1.8.1 accounted for around 10.7% of the sequences submitted worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This increased from just 2.5% a month ago.

What do you know about the NB.1.8.1 variant?

The Omicron variant NB.1.8.1 was first detected in January this year.

This is a “recombination” variant. This means that it arises from a genetic mixing of two or more existing variants.

On May 23, 2025, WHO declared that NB.1.8.1 was nervous about the “surveillance variant” (VUM).

According to the WHO's 2023 definition, VUM is a genetically altered variant that scientists believe could potentially affect the behavior of the virus. Early data suggests that this variant may grow faster or spread more easily than other variants, but this has not been confirmed yet.

Evidence of the effect of variants on health, immunity, or transmission remains unknown.

Why are there so many new cases?

Although the strain of NB.1.8.1 is still being studied, evidence so far suggests that the strain could spread more easily, virologist Lara Herero wrote for a conversation on May 28th.

Researchers using the lab-based model have discovered that of several variants tested, new strains have the strongest ability to bind to human cell receptors. This suggests that the strain “can infect cells more efficiently than previous strains.”

“It's more contagious,” Subhash Verma, professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine, told CBS News.

What are the symptoms?

Common symptoms of NB.1.8.1 strain include sore throat, cough, muscle pain, fever and nasal traffic jams.

It can also cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea and diarrhea.

Is the Covid vaccine effective against new strains?

The vaccine remains a strong defense against presence, severe illness, hospitalization and death, clinicians say.

However, virologist Herero writes that in addition to spreading more easily, NB.1.8.1 could potentially provide a “partially side-step” immunity acquired from a vaccine or previous infection.

For now, health officials say the current covid jab is effective against this coronavirus variant and is expected to protect people from severe illness.

Should I worry?

Health experts around the world say there is no evidence that new strains of the coronavirus are more serious or fatal than previous strains. However, it seems to spread more easily.

COVID spreads to airborne particles and droplets, allowing symptoms to be shown and tested when wearing a mask and social distancing can prevent the spread of the virus, clinicians advise.