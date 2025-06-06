



Measles emerged as they began cleaning the west Texas The state's health services department has shown signs of slowing earlier this year. For the first time since the outbreak was first reported in January, no new cases were added to the latest updates in the department. The total number of cases remains at 742. These are numbers updated biweekly by state officials. “Thankfully, this massive outbreak we've been tracking in western Texas appears to be in decline,” said Dr. Jennifer Schford, commissioner for the state Department of Health Services. Texas Standardshe warned that “it takes one person to enter an unvaccinated community to cause another outbreak.” Measles was declared excluded from the United States in 2000, but it has spread to unvaccinated communities. Much of Texas is concentrated in the West, but sporadic incidents have emerged elsewhere in the state. While some of these cases are linked to international travel, others continue to be investigated due to their unclear origins. The majority of cases have been reported in Gaines County, home to the Mennonite community, which historically has low childhood vaccination rates. Two children from the affected area had not been vaccinated and although their existing condition is unknown, they died from illness. These early stages of death were the first in the United States from measles since 2015. According to the latest one Texas Department of Health Services FiguresLess than 10 of the confirmed cases are considered infectious. This is defined as an individual within 4 days before or after the appearance of measles rash. Since January, 94 people have been hospitalized. The state health agency has identified seven counties with ongoing measles transmission: Cochran, Dawson, Gaines, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum. The agency says it continues to work closely with local health officials to monitor and contain the spread. Shuford said the department is struggling to properly encourage community members to get vaccinated, with the state's health services department saying “always trying to strengthen messaging and already has connections with a wide range of communities.” She added, “Vaccinations are a very instrumental way to maintain a productive, healthy society.”

