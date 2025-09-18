Health
Community vaccinations remain essential to protecting global heart health
A new study from the University of East Anglia shows that regular community vaccinations need to continue around the world to reduce the risk of virus-related hearts.
A major report released today sets out how to tackle the “profound and lasting effects” of Covid and the long-term Covid on cardiovascular health.
Create recommendations to diagnose, treat, and prevent serious cardiac and vascular complications associated with the virus.
Like the ongoing vaccination program, the report recommends structured cardiac rehabilitation to prevent long-term problems after infection and to boost long COVID recovery.
The clinical consensus statement is written by a group of experts across Europe, led by Professor Vassilios Vassiliou of the UEA and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals, on behalf of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).
Millions of suffering
The symbiotic pandemic has had a deep and lasting impact on our health, with acute illnesses and complications appearing during recovery.
Millions of people around the world are suffering from severe cardiovascular problems caused by mucus infections and long covid.
This lack of clear evidence-based guidance on how to reduce suffering and prevent further harm means that patients are not receiving the care they need, and in some cases they look to unproven or unsafe treatments.
We wanted to change that. ”
Professor Vassilios Vassilios Norwich Medical School in Uea
The true numbers are considered to be much higher, but nearly a billion people are known to have been infected with Covid all over the world.
Research shows Covid patients, especially those who need hospital treatment, are at increased risk for cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks, strokes and deaths from cardiovascular disease.
Currently, around 100 million people live with long covids, and about 5% of these have long heart covids, with symptoms such as angina (chest pain), shortness of breath, arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythm), heart failure, fatigue, and dizziness.
Also, long COVID can lead to autonomic nervous system dysfunction, where nerves whose normal heart rate, breathing, and body temperature do not function properly, do not function properly.
How the research happened
The team reviewed all existing studies on viruses and cardiovascular disease, including acute infections, long covid, and the effects of COVID vaccinations.
They used this study to agree to a set of recommendations on how to treat or prevent covid's adverse cardiovascular effects.
The report includes advice on continuing to receive vaccinations against Covid-19, as fully vaccinated individuals are far less likely to suffer from cardiac complications or long-term Covid, even if they control the virus.
It also sets a way to diagnose and treat symptoms caused by Covid, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and fainting.
Heart rehabilitation is important
In particular, this paper recommends a structured cardiac rehabilitation program that includes specialized physical therapy to prevent long-term problems after infection and help you recover from long covids.
Professor Vassiliou said: “Covid does not affect the lungs. It can cause damage to the heart and blood vessels during acute infection and for months that follow. This means that chest pain, shortness of breath, motion pit, or fatigue are signs of long covid in the heart.
“If you already have heart disease, Covid increases the risk of serious complications right after infection and for a long time. In both cases, rehabilitation can protect your heart and support your recovery.
“Our report provides unified and practical recommendations for prevention, rehabilitation and long-term care, while identifying key research gaps and ensuring that strategies continue to evolve with new evidence.”
Finally, experts are seeking equal access to cardiac rehabilitation programs, particularly for those living in rural areas.
“Currently, the capabilities of rehabilitation services in most parts of Europe are insufficient to accommodate both traditional cardiac patients and long-heart covid patients,” says Professor Vassiliou.
“There is also a large regional variation, so targeted financial investments and resource allocation are required to expand service capabilities and ensure equitable access.
“Unfortunately, even today, long heart covid continues to affect the quality of life of many patients. We need to ensure patients have equitable access to rehabilitation services, support primary prevention through vaccination and lifestyle programs, and fund research on long covid and cardiovascular outcomes.
“We need to prepare our health systems for continued burdens, not just acute infections.”
'Prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases during Covid-19. The clinical consensus statements of the European Association for Preventive Cardiology, the European Association of Cardiovascular Nursing, the Allied Lessons Association, the Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions, and the Association of Heart Failure of ESC are European Journal of Preventive Psychology.
Journal Reference:
Vassilia, V. , et al. (2025) Prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases during Covid-19. Clinical consensus statements from the European Association for Preventive Cardiology, the European Association of Cardiovascular Nursing, Allied Lessons, the Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions, and the Association of Heart Failure of ESC. European Journal of Preventive Psychology. doi.org/10.1093/eurjpc/zwaf540
