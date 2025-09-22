Health
Growth of fungal disease development spreads to dust and dirt
When confined to the southwest, valley fever now often threatens the vast US swath, and a lack of treatment can lead to severe illness.
Knowing the connection between valley fever infections and its climate change
Although the valley fever pathogen is not contagious, fungal infections have become carnivorous in only a small portion of patients.
Scott L. Hall, USA Today
Salinas, California – The deadly fungus spreads quietly in western soil. Now it is threatening people far beyond the dusty deserts and valleys where it is likely that it was born.
Valley fever, a disease caused by cocciodioid bacteria, was once concentrated in the southwestern United States. In times of increasingly extreme weather, the disease thrives in areas once considered cool and mild.
Advances the peak of the fall and winter seasons of illness, health officials are rushing to raise awareness of easily aged signs and symptoms before the situation gets worse.
“I don't know if we can prevent people from consuming valley fever,” said Christie Mickey, assistant director of public health in Monterey County, California, who once had only a few dozen cases each year, now an average of hundreds of agricultural areas along the Coarts. “It's very difficult to avoid dust in our environment, but what we don't want is for people to really get sick from valley fever.”
In 2024, there were nearly 12,500 cases across California. State Health Data. Within a quarter century, the state reported just 1,000 cases.
The disease shows growth risks not only for agricultural workers accustomed to the soil, but also for those who move to new suburban developments and spend weekends on golf trips in areas with fungi in place.
How does valley fever spread?
People exposed to fungi may not get valley fever, it is also called coccidioidomycosis. However, people who suffer from the disease can develop symptoms of pneumonia that last longer than a few weeks, which typically appears one to three weeks after breathing the pneumonia spores. Symptoms include:
- rash,
- cough,
- shortness of breath,
- heat,
- headache
- And fatigued.
A small number of people who get valley fever from 5% to 10% will develop serious or long-term complications in the lungs, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States. People with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, diabetics, blacks and Filipinos High risk of severe illness.
Approximately 1% of infected people spread to other parts of the body, including the brain, bones and other organs.
Single valley fever infections usually provide lifelong immunity, but there is no vaccine for it. Antifungal drugs According to the CDC, these more serious consequences can be prevented. Therefore, it is extremely important not to overlook the diagnosis.
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
Drought creates spores that will infect, according to Dr. George Thompson, co-director of the University of California, Davis Valley Fever Center. Thompson said the fungus rises into the air and then inhales spores. Even a single spores can cause illness, he said.
It already extends beyond California's interior San Joaquin Valley. The San Joaquin Valley is known for its illness.
The projection will be displayed The spread of volley fever The drought has increased and temperatures have risen, so it's well beyond the southwest. The fungus already infect people as north as Washington and Oregon, and by the end of the century, research has been carried out. Fungi are expected to flourish Cross the Canadian border and head to the Midwest.
“I don't really recognize it,” said Dana Bruckner, 48, a registered nurse. The dog got valley feverfrom the backyard of Bakersfield, the San Joaquin Valley city that has perhaps the most cases in California.
She and colleague Bianca Torres lead monthly Zoom calls on behalf of the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield.
Their goal is to teach patients and others who may be mistaken for influenza or bronchitis, said Torres, a program research coordinator who was hospitalized for the illness when his father was a child. This will allow people to talk to doctors about the possibility of valley fever.
“It's not diagnosed,” Torres said the antibiotic rounds were ineffective. “It's also important to defend yourself.”
In the country of Steinbeck, diseases lurk in the soil
Climate changes were particularly pronounced along California's central coast. There, the fertile valleys have long been saved by the cool breeze from the Pacific Ocean.
A row of crops of strawberries and lush greens line up in the Salinas Valley, with mists engulfed daily between the two mountain ranges John Steinbeck detailed in his typical American novel.
Today, it is where the valley fever took its footing. Provisional California Health Data Monterey County, where Salinas Valley is located, shows that it has experienced the biggest increase in valley fever cases county-by-county this year.
County Health Department Michie warns that early state public health data (348 cases this year) shows a higher case count in around 275 cases than local data. Still, she said she was on track to surpass previous year's record in 358 cases.
“If we have pneumonia, we think about it in advance,” said Dr. Allen Radner, an infectious disease expert at Salinas Valley Health.
Twenty years ago, Radner saw one or two cases a month. Currently, during the peak fall infection season, he regularly sees three or four cases a day.
The valley fever is new
Typically, the most at risk are those who are exposed to the soil when disturbed, such as farm workers, construction workers, and prison prisoners who are imprisoned in arid, remote areas.
Bill Perske does not fit into any of these categories. The 39-year-old butcher had never heard of the disease when he developed prolonged cough, fever and lung problems in late 2023.
Near the end of 2024, he was blind for about 10 minutes and suffered a seizure in the ambulance.
MRI showed he had hydrocephalus, or a build-up of fluid in his brain. After a spinal snake, he was eventually diagnosed with illness.
He is still experiencing fluid buildup in his brain and is set up to install a port to help drain.
With Valley Fever's growth, Perske said more people should notice the disease before it's too late.
“If not, you can just die,” he said. “You'll be written down as statistics.”
Eduardo Quebus is based in New York City. Please contact him by email [email protected] Or on the Emcuevas.01 signal.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/09/22/valley-fever-fungal-disease-spreading-soil/85954612007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump Policy Derails Student Plans
- More than 20 killed during the raid in the border region DW 09/22/2025
- Target of commercial volume of $ 100 billion between Trkiye, the United States “continues to be our common goal”: President Erdogan
- Farage promises to remove an indefinite leave to stay, placing thousands at risk of expulsion | United Kingdom reform
- The Dominican Republic says that it seized cocaine which was on a speed boat destroyed by the American navy
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live: Asia Cup Cricket Updates today
- How to fight allergies this fall season
- The Trump administration should link autism to the use of tylenol during pregnancy: gunshots
- On the list of 22 world figures, Jokowi becomes a Bloomberg New Economy advisor
- Map: A 4.3-Akhnan earthquake strikes San Francisco Bay area
- “ The only way Pakistan can win against India is if the PCB and the chief of the Open Army '', explains Imran Khan
- View upcoming activities in Fountain Hills