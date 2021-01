HistoIndex investigates the clinical utility of the unstained AI digital pathology platform in 388 patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)

TNBC is a very challenging and aggressive form of breast cancer compared to other subtypes and has a relatively poor prognosis, mainly due to lack of targeted treatment. In cancer, collagen fibers play an important role in the tumor microenvironment, remodeling the extracellular matrix (ECM). Extracellular matrix (ECM) is often rich in collagen as it becomes more “hard”. [1].. As a component of ECM, collagen can also affect the behavior of cancer cells [2]..Collagen remodeling can be seen in the interstitial compartment, especially in TNBC [3]..

Evaluation of collagen characteristics at a more detailed level In a collaborative study involving scientists from Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology (IMCB) To Singapore TNBC pathologists at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) scan and analyze unstained biopsies of 388 TNBC patients using HistoIndex’s AI-based SHG platform to characterize various collagens from SHG images. Was extracted in more detail.Findings published in Breast Cancer Research, a leading peer-reviewed oncology journal [3]Showed a strong correlation between some imaging functions and clinicopathological features. Collagen fiber aggregation, collagen fiber density, and dispersed fine collagen fiber length were important collagen-related parameters that were shown to have prognostic value based on patient cohorts and clinical outcomes.In addition, we analyze aggregated thick collagen (ATC) fibers and dispersed thin collagen (DTC) fibers. (As shown in Figure 1) It provided a new understanding of ongoing collagen remodeling of cancer. Professor says Tampuaifun“The key biomarkers of TNBC are needed to stratify patients and predict clinical outcomes,” said the Chairman of the Pathology Division, Senior Consultant of the SGH Anatomical Pathology Division, and Principal Pathologist of the Study. Technological advances in pathology such as SHG assessment may improve detailed and subtle changes in important collagen features within the tumor interstitial microenvironment-collagen structure, density, length, etc. It is an important parameter that enhances the pathological assessment and allows a clearer understanding of its relationship to collagen characteristics. Tumor progression. “ Evaluation of therapeutic effect using major collagen parameters The benefits of these new collagen parameters make the platform a valuable asset in existing and future TNBC studies currently monitoring therapeutic responses in the search for targeted therapies.For example, ongoing collaboration between HistoIndex and a team at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) led by a professor. Linda VerdatDr. MSK, MD, Director of Oncology and Clinical Director of Cancer Services at Norwalk Hospital, is currently investigating the effects of anti-copper therapy (copper depletion) on breast microenvironments in breast cancer patients at high risk of recurrence. Professor Vahdat, who has spent years investigating copper depletion in TNBC studies, explains the role of copper in inducing metastasis and how when copper is withdrawn from the system, the collagen scaffold that houses the tumor is destroyed. I explained earlier [4].. Professor Vahdat said: “Collagen in the tumor microenvironment is an unexplored predictor of treatment outcome. Preliminary data from our group suggest that copper depletion strategies can normalize the collagen microenvironment, providing a livable environment for metastasis. HistoIndex hopes to be able to predict the primary tumors that are suitable for this treatment strategy. “ Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424667/HistoIndex.jpg Related Links https://www.histoindex.com/ Source Histoindex Pte.Co., Ltd.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos