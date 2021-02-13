Pentagon approves an additional 20 COVID-19 vaccination teams





The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 20 more military vaccination teams ready to go to communities across the country

Washington-The Pentagon approves the deployment of an additional 20 military vaccination teams ready to go out to communities across the country, and if 100 planned teams are realized, the department will deploy as many as 19,000 troops. It will be the pace. The number of troops is almost double what federal authorities initially thought they needed. Secretary of Defense John Kirby said Friday with the latest approval of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the number of COVID-19 vaccination teams approved so far is 25, with a total of about 4,700 service members. Said. He said teams primarily involving active units were approved in a step-by-step approach based on the needs of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. So far, only one of the first five teams approved last week has actually been announced and deployed. A team of 222 members from Fort Carson, Colorado will arrive in Los Angeles to support a federal-run vaccination site at California State University.The team will be available vaccine It will be open to the public on Tuesday, but there may be some initial vaccinations, including team members, on Monday. He added that he hopes the department will soon reveal details about where the other four will unfold. The Biden administration has stated that delivering vaccines to Americans is a top priority, questioning why the team did not deploy more quickly. The Pentagon received its first request from FEMA in late January, calling for 100 vaccination teams with a total army of 10,000. According to Kirby, only one team has been deployed so far. This is a complex process that requires coordination with local and state authorities to identify the right place and determine the infrastructure and support needed. He said it would take time to set up each site correctly. “We don’t want to move fast enough to overwhelm processes and systems,” Kirby told reporters in the Pentagon. Authorities say that as more vaccines become available, more vaccination sites will be opened nationwide. Military deployment occurs when the country is in competition with the virus causing the mutation. This makes it easier for the virus to spread and can cause fatal illness. The 20 new teams include 10 teams with 222 members and 10 small units with 139 personnel.

