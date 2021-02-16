Health
Doctors confirm a rare surge in inflammatory conditions associated with COVID-19
Physicians report a significant increase in cases of multiple organ inflammatory syndrome in children with a rare inflammatory condition May be linked Report to COVID-19 New York Times.
This condition, known as MIS-C, usually appears weeks after COVID-19 infection and causes symptoms such as fever, inflammation, and decreased organ function. Doctors said these cases were not only becoming more common, but more serious.
“We are now increasing the number of these MIS-C children, but this time it seems that a higher percentage of them are really seriously ill,” said the Head of Infectious Diseases at the National Hospital for Children in Washington, DC. One Dr. Roberta DeBiasi said. ,Said Times..
According to Dr. DeBiasi, about 80% to 90% of national pediatric patients with MIS-C require intensive care, up from about half of those in spring.
At Omaha’s children’s hospitals and medical centers, between April and October 2020, there were approximately two MIS-C cases per month, with approximately 30% of patients requiring intensive care. This surged to 10 cases in December and another 12 cases in January, with approximately 60% requiring ICU care.
It is unclear why the number of cases is increasing, and experts say it is too early to speculate whether virus variants are affecting these numbers. Overall, MIS-C is still rare. As of February 8th, the CDC Verified 2,060 cases nationwide, including 30 deaths.
