Studies show how Covid-19 can affect myocardial function





Heart damage in Covid-19 patients is caused by a new coronavirus that infects myocardial cells, causing cell death that prevents muscle contraction, according to studies that may lead to the development of new drugs to treat the viral infection. .. Studies since the beginning of the pandemic have linked Covid-19 to heart problems such as reduced ability to pump blood, but scientists, including those at the University of Washington School of Medicine in the United States, have found these directly triggered. It has been said that it is unknown whether it is due to a virus that infects an organ or due to inflammation elsewhere in the body. A current study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Basic to Translational Science, used stem cells to manipulate heart tissue and model how the coronavirus infects the heart. Researchers have found that viral infections not only kill cardiomyocytes, but also destroy the muscle fiber units that cause myocardial contraction. According to scientists, this cell death and loss of myocardial fibers can occur without inflammation. “Inflammation can be the second blow in addition to the damage caused by the virus, but inflammation itself is not the first cause of heart damage,” said Cory J. Labine, research lead author at the University of Washington School of Medicine. Said. Based on the findings, the researchers said the effects of coronavirus on the heart, especially immune cells that respond to infection, are unique. For most other viruses that affect the heart, they said that T and B cells of the immune system were at the site of infection, but in Covid-19, of the body called macrophages, monocytes, and dendritic cells. Studies have shown that immune cells are dominant. Counter response. “Covid-19 causes a different immune response in the heart compared to other viruses, and we still don’t know what that means,” Lavine said. “In general, immune cells that are found in response to other viruses tend to be associated with relatively short-lived illnesses that are resolved by supportive care,” he added. According to scientists, these immune cells are associated with chronic diseases that can have long-term consequences. Researchers were able to verify their findings by studying tissue from four Covid-19 patients with infection-related heart damage, but they said, “What’s happening? He said more research was needed to “understand.” “Even young people with very mild symptoms can later develop heart problems and limit their athletic performance,” said Ravine. “I want to understand what’s going on and be able to prevent and treat it. In the meantime, I’ll take the virus seriously and do my best to take precautions and stop the epidemic. There is no more pandemic because I want you to do it. For future preventable heart disease, “he added.

