443 cases, 10 deaths announced Sunday in Talent, Collin County – NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth

Straddling two of the largest counties in northern Texas on Sunday An additional 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported, and an additional 443 newly reported viral cases were reported.

On the other hand, the percentage of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to decline, and is currently 6.86% for TSA-E.

County-specific details for Tarrant and Collin counties are as follows, based on data reported by county authorities, local health departments, and state health departments on Sunday, March 7.

Dallas County and Denton County do not report COVID-19 data on Sunday.

Dallas County

On Saturday, the county reported 25 COVID-19 deaths along with 372 new cases of the virus.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 284,010 viral cases, including 247,550 confirmed cases (PCR) and 36,460 possible cases (antigens). There were 3,122 deaths due to the virus. Currently, there are an estimated 270,163 recovery and 11,725 ​​estimated active cases remain in the county.

Tarrant County

The Tarrant County Public Health Department added another 10 COVID-19 deaths and 343 new viral cases on Sunday. Over the past seven days, the county has published an average of 3,054 likely novel cases of the virus, an average of 436, 132, and an average of 19 cases per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 245,300 viral cases, including 208,128 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,172 possible cases (antigens). There were 3,005 deaths due to the virus. Currently, there is an estimated 231,342 recovery, and 10,953 estimated active cases remain in the county.

Denton County

The Denton County Public Health Department does not report COVID-19 data on Sunday.

The county reported an additional 316 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and there were no new deaths. Of the new cases reported, DCPH confirmed that 311 was active, but five had already cleared the recovery protocol.

Since March 2020, Denton County has reported a total of 67,158 viruses, including 50,534 confirmed cases (PCR) and 16,624 possible cases (antigens). There were 425 deaths due to the virus. Currently, there are an estimated 55,129 recovery and 11,604 estimated active cases remain in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Sunday, with no new deaths. Newly reported cases include 88 confirmed (PCR) new cases and 12 possible (antigen) cases. The state has also added 207 recovery.

Since March 2020, DSHS has reported a total of 83,990 cases of the virus in Collin County, including 70,390 confirmed cases (PCR) and 13,600 estimated cases (antigens). There were 749 deaths due to the virus. Currently, there are an estimated 82,343 recovery and 898 estimated active cases remain in the county.

Want to be on the waiting list for vaccines?

As the state began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine for Phase 1A and 1B vaccines, the county’s health department began a waiting list of those wishing to receive it.

You can now register for vaccination in the Colin, Dallas, Denton, and Talent counties. The link is below.

Waiting list link: Colin — Search the waiting list | Dallas | Denton | Talent

You do not need to be a resident of the county to enroll in the COVID-19 vaccine in that county. Registration is possible for anyone in Texas. For those who do not have internet access, Tarrant County also accepts registrations by phone 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS Vaccine Hotline 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently given only to people who are part of Phases 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of Health. Members of Phase 1A are front-line healthcare professionals or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65, or people over the age of 16 with a chronic condition at risk of severe illness.

On March 3, the availability of vaccines was expanded to include school and childcare workers.

After vaccination, people are expected to receive some protection within a few weeks of the first shot, but full protection may not occur until a few weeks after the second shot. Even if fully vaccinated, the vaccine does not provide 100% protection and can be infected with the virus.

Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available to the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.