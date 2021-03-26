Health
COVID vaccine or mammogram?Get both
Colorado Springs — A new story about mammograms, following the last story Ether Amutan shared with her experience of a regularly scheduled mammogram returning to “abnormality” weeks after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. We are investigating the guidelines further. COVID19 vaccine.
As the vaccine continues to be deployed, it can be difficult to make an appointment. If one is open and the risk of breast cancer is high, Dr. Jason Allen, Director of Breast Imaging UC HealthThe southern part of the country states: “If you are at high risk or have any symptoms, vaccinate and do not delay mammogram vaccination. Skin lumps or changes, nipple discharge, or any other breast that is relevant to you. Things will certainly come so that we can check it. If you have been vaccinated recently, it may or may not be related to the vaccine, but early detection of cancer I’m sure you don’t want to miss the opportunity to save your life. Every woman who comes to our center for a screening mammogram or diagnostic imaging has the COVID-19 vaccine status, if and when , I’m asking about which arm was vaccinated. “
Dr. Allen should always tell the provider if he is not asked about the status of the COVID vaccine when going to the mammogram.
“If you have a low risk of breast cancer, vaccinate if you have the opportunity and then change your mammogram schedule. But don’t miss it. Low risk, no problem, before the mammogram expires. If you are vaccinated against, we recommend that you wait up to 12 or 6-8 weeks after completing the vaccination. It is the time it takes for the lymph nodes to return to normal. “
Since Ethel was waiting for follow-up ultrasound after the second dose, she felt it was a small bump on the road and it was important for her to get the COVID vaccine.
“I treat the lymph nodes as another problem. Again, the reason why the lymph nodes are swollen until I go back to the second ultrasound and the radiologist reveals everything to me ( I don’t know. I think personal vaccination is just another step to protect yourself. For example, when I go to a grocery store, I’m not so worried anymore. At the end of the second week after the second inoculation, depending on the type of vaccine received, up to 95% full protection. “
Ethel also wants to benefit from sharing her experience with others. “My advice to others is directed to men as well as women. If you find a suspicious lump, talk to your doctor and recommend when to schedule your mammogram, regardless. It is important to ask for. “
And Dr. Allen says this lymph node problem with the COVID vaccine is another reminder of the importance of women, especially breast self-examinations and staying on the annual mammogram.
“If you feel something in your chest, and if you feel something new under your arms, that’s what we need to check. This is the breast itself, the new breast or under your arms. It may be related to lumps, especially if you haven’t been vaccinated with the latest vaccines that are of concern, you should investigate as soon as possible. “
UCHealth has an online Q & A form and lots of great information about breast cancer screening and COVID-19 vaccination. You can find it: Breast cancer screening or COVID-19 vaccine?Do both [uchealth.org] (((https://www.uchealth.org/today/breast-cancer-screening-mammogram-and-covid-19-vaccination/ [uchealth.org]).
UC Health is a proud sponsor of your healthy family
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]