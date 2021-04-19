Bring-in vaccines can now be booked | Local

It is now possible to reserve a carry-on vaccine.
As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has slowed in the past few weeks, the Teton County Health Department has opened up walk-in time at the vaccine clinic. Whenever the Ministry of Health holds a vaccine clinic, there will be a walk-in from 8:30 am to 11:30 am for the first or second vaccination.
“We prioritize people with reservations, but we’ll be there during that time,” Health Director Jodie Pond said in a community update on Friday.
Pond’s Health Department has improved its ability to manage shots over the past four months, but supply and demand now appear to be flat. Vaccine clinics are getting fewer people, more cancellations on the day, and the department may give more shots than it does now.
Part of this is believed to be because Teton County is far ahead of the state in vaccination, with 39.72% of the population being vaccinated against 22% of the state as a whole.
The addition of the walk-in clinic aims to remove as many barriers as possible.
“We are far from herd immunity and things are slowing down,” Ike said on Friday. “Our clinic has a lot of capacity, so please vaccinate so that many people can enter the summer.”
More news that may help reveal people is that people who receive the first shot elsewhere can get the second shot in Teton County.
Like most of the country, Teton County does not use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but the Food and Drug Administration investigates the thrombosis of patients who received the shot, a very rare case of cerebral vein sinus thrombosis. doing. Blood clots are found in approximately 1 in 1 million women and in all women between the ages of 18 and 48. This is a lower rate than the incidence of this condition in the entire population.
Dr. Travis Liddell, Teton District Health Officer, emphasized the rarity of the case on Friday: “To expect one case of this thrombus scenario to be seen locally here, take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than 49 times in Teton County. All residents of Teton County must be vaccinated. “
It’s unclear when federal agencies will re-recommend the use of the J & J vaccine, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the best infectious disease expert in the United States, said on Sunday that the government is likely to resume its use this week. Shown. It does not require ultra-low temperature storage and is a single dose, so health authorities continue to consider it a safe and necessary tool in the long run.
“Even if this is really a side effect of the vaccine, I think the risk-benefit profile of the J & J vaccine looks very good, which is what we are currently investigating,” said Liddell. “I believe this vaccine will continue to be an important tool in our arsenal to end all of this in the future.”
