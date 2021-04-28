Orange County Authorities Hold Digital Vaccine Records – Orange County Register

The way Orange County provides people with evidence that they have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine has made many complaints in the county claiming that the proposed digital records would invade people’s privacy or be traced in some way. I’m at a loss after the supervisor hears.

In early April, OC Healthcare Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau The county said it was planning a test Digital vaccine verification that will be widely available to the vaccinated public, perhaps in the form of a scannable QR code.

However, on Tuesday, April 27, Chau required county supervisors to approve the pilot program for county employees, and digitally for all vaccinated people at county-operated sites. He said it was a board decision to offer recording options.

Orange County continues to distribute universal white cards at vaccination sites that indicate which type of vaccine was given and when. Chow said it was necessary to give people some kind of record of their vaccination.

But county authorities are struggling in vain To reassure critics they don’t require Everyone can get either the vaccine or its electronic validation and know that the records provided by the county protect people’s personal health information.

The April 8 Board agenda referred to a $ 3.8 million amendment to the original contract that Kim was supposed to approve. Described building an interface with the state’s My Turn Vaccine website. Technical support including county vaccine clinics. Support to notify people when vaccine reservations are canceled and to help them change their schedule. Incorporate COVID-19 test results into Othena. Add features such as vaccine verification.

Dozens of residents on Tuesday urge supervisors to cancel county contracts with Composite Apps, the developer of the Othena vaccine scheduling platform, and present evidence of vaccination after a second meeting. The requirement claimed to infringe their rights. Chow and county CEO Frank Kim said changes to the composite app contract are still in the works. They said designing the ability to provide digital records would be included, but it would remain a supervisor’s privilege to make it public.

“Are you intending to track people?” Asked District Director Don Wagner, and when Chau said no to him, he said some people were vaccinated against the recipient. Suggested to include a tracking device and asked if it was happening.

“As I know, there are no vaccines in the world with embedded tracking devices,” Chau said.

Wagner even questioned the inclusion of electronic options when Chau explained that he could send a record of vaccination options via Otena to someone’s smartphone or mail it as a printed QR code.

“That’s a decision that all five of you have to make,” Chow replied.

Other supervisors pushed back. District 5 supervisor Lisa Bartlett said that those she heard “overwhelmingly” wanted electronic vaccination records, and District 2 supervisor Katrina Foley said the Orange County Business Council. Said that the customer’s ability to send a letter advocating digital vaccine validation to help companies safely resume or increase.

“It’s about personal choice,” Bartlett said. “We don’t require anything. You can decide whether to print or print on your smartphone.”

County officials say they do not require proof of vaccination to enter county buildings or receive public services. Mr Chau said Tuesday that he could not control whether private companies would ask people to confirm that they had been vaccinated.

Also on Tuesday, Chau said the county had not yet resumed administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but federal and state health officials used it after suspending it due to concerns about rare blood clots. Approved.

It was not clear when a single vaccination would be available again at the county-run vaccination center.

“This discussion is still underway in the county’s incident management team. We will issue a press release when the date is finalized,” he said.

Staff writer Ian Wheeler contributed to this report.