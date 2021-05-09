COVID Jab Does Not Boost Immunity in Organ Transplant Patients: Research, Science News





Patients who have undergone an organ transplant remain vulnerable to COVID-19 infection after the second vaccination, and immunocompromised people adhere to masks and maintain physical distance after vaccination. A study was found that encourages people to do so. The study, led by researchers at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, showed that it is a virus that causes COVID 19 after two doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. Organ transplants produced enough antibodies. The survey results are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Dolly Segeff, a professor of surgery and epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, said: “Based on our findings, we recommend that transplant recipients and other immunocompromised patients continue to practice rigorously. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) “Safety precautions after vaccination,” added Brian Boyarski, lead author and surgeon at Varsity. People who receive a solid organ transplant (heart, lungs, kidneys, etc.) often have to take medication to suppress the immune system and prevent rejection. Researchers said such regimens could interfere with the transplant recipient’s ability to make antibodies against foreign substances, including protective substances produced in response to the vaccine. In this study, 658 transplant recipients who had not been pre-diagnosed for COVID-19 between 16 December 2020 and 13 March 2021 were either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech. This immunogenic response after vaccination was evaluated. The team found that only 98 (15%) of the 658 study participants had detectable antibodies. SARS-CoV-2 21 days after the first vaccination. Twenty-nine days after the second dose, the number of participants with detectable antibodies increased to 357 of 658, or 54%. After both vaccinations, 301 of the 658 participants, 46%, had no detectable antibody, while 259, 39% produced antibodies only after the second injection.

