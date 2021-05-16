10 Questions About COVID-19 and Children

Answer by Dr. Rita Bora, a professor of pediatrics and neonatology at Lakinpur Medical College, Assam. She is a member of the IAP, NNF and is the only DM neonatologist in the entire NE region.

What do we know about the current COVID-19 strain and its impact on young people and children?

In the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India in 2020, it was observed that children were less affected than adults. However, the second wave of COVID-19 in India in 2021 has increased the number of affected children. An Indian variant of SARS-CoV-2 may be accelerating a catastrophic second wave. The Ministry of Health & amp; Government of India’s Family Welfare reported that between March 1st and April 10th, 2021, there were 79,688 pediatric cases in the five most affected states. New variants have mutations that make the virus more infectious and infectious. It is possible that large-scale social mixes and rallies have caused large-scale incidents, as people have become less vigilant. As many adults are infected, the proportion of children and adolescents also appears to be more and more infected.

Do special precautions be required to give birth to a baby born to a Covid-positive mother? Can Covid-positive mothers breastfeed their babies?

There are no special precautions for babies born to Covid-positive mothers. If a separate delivery room is not provided for Covid-positive mothers, her bed should be separated and separated from the remaining delivery beds. All life-saving childbirth practices such as skin-to-skin care, delayed cord clamps, early breastfeeding, and kangaroo mothercare should be continued with proper hygiene practices. Mothers infected with COVID-19 can be breastfed directly Newborn baby Infants maintain regular hand hygiene, wearing masks while breastfeeding, and maintaining hygiene practices of keeping the baby at a distance of 6 feet while the unaffected person takes care of the baby. It is a condition. High risk Factors of infection.

Will the vaccine be given to pregnant women as it is done in other countries?

Global scientific evidence of vaccination does not indicate safety concerns for pregnant and lactating mothers. Vaccines currently in use have proven safe for pregnant and lactating mothers. The Federation of Indian Obstetrics and Gynecology (FOGSI) has recently advocated vaccination of pregnant and lactating mothers.Waiting for revised guidelines from MoHFW.. Like today GoI Vaccination of pregnant and lactating mothers is not encouraged.

Does a COVID-19 positive test affect routine immunization of children?

Regular vaccinations should be continued on regular, uninfected children according to a schedule. However, children who test positive should be quarantined until the infection subsides and the symptoms disappear. COVID-19-positive children with a good duration of infection can be vaccinated after 4-6 weeks. Children treated with either steroids, plasma transfusions, or IVIG during the course of Covid infection should delay routine immunization up to 90 days after administration of such drugs. The risks and benefits of routine immunization during a COVID-19 pandemic should be compared. The risk of dying from a vaccine-preventable disease can be higher without regular vaccination than the risk of getting COVID-19. Regular vaccinations should be continued as well as non-COVID-19 times, and masking and social distance and hand hygiene should be maintained at the vaccination clinic.

What vitamins / diets can a child be given to boost immunity?

There is no evidence that certain vitamins and minerals can reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, but vitamin C, zinc, proteins, etc. are generally important to our body to maintain immunity. We know that there is. Therefore, it is advisable to take a balanced diet that provides all the essential nutrients at the recommended dose daily to maintain good health. Maintaining nutrition for children in a community that has reached its limits, relying on programs such as school lunch for some of its nutrition, is becoming increasingly important. Parents need to be aware of their children’s needs in such communities so that they can meet their children’s needs with food that is affordable and readily available at home.

Are there any specific age groups among children who are susceptible to the virus?do you have Complications of children infected with COVID-19? What are the signs to watch out for?

Children are usually milder than adults. Symptoms range from respiratory symptoms such as cough and sore throat with fever to gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Dyspnea, chest withdrawal, and grunts indicate moderate to severe illness.Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome can occur in a small proportion of children That is. MIS – Usually present 1 to 4 weeks after the acute phase involving multiple systems. Symptoms include conjunctivitis, skin rash, heart failure, shock, bleeding diathesis, renal failure, and respiratory problems.

Parents also need to have healthy mental health to ensure their child’s mental health. How can this be achieved?

Parents need to maintain mental health. Accepting the fact that a COVID-19 pandemic exists is important to all of us. Parents need to focus on their families. Doing household chores with your family, regular exercise and meditation, a nutritious diet, quality family time, and proper sleep can help you maintain a healthy mental health.

What precautions should be taken for a COVID-19 positive child at home, that is, physical and mental health?

COVID-19-positive children should be kept in a well-ventilated room, away from other uninfected children and their families. Small children who cannot take care of themselves must be accompanied by one of their parents, preferably their mother. She needs to wear a double mask while caring for her child. Other precautions such as respiratory hygiene, hand and surface hygiene should also be implemented. Follow medical advice to manage your child’s symptoms. Regular monitoring should be done according to your doctor’s advice, including monitoring of respiratory rate and oxygen saturation. Children who are COVID-19 positive need to have nutritious foods that are well hydrated. Parents also need to pay attention to their child’s mental health during the quarantine period. You may feel lonely if you remain isolated. As a result, parents need to provide ample time to read and read aloud. Children’s anxieties and questions about the coronavirus need to be addressed. Access to fake and negative news should be restricted. Healthcare professionals need to encourage parents to find innovative ways for their children to spend time in a rich environment.

How is it best for children to protect themselves from COVID-19? What should parents tell their children to ensure protection?

For children who understand, parents can teach them protective measures such as hand hygiene, masking and social distance. In most cases, they can understand and take care of its importance.

Does Assam need to prepare a special treatment protocol for children?

A treatment and management protocol for children developed by the National Advisory Board has been adopted and is practiced in the state.