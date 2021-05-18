Connect with us

Health

COVID: 4,452 new cases, more than 201 victims-English

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


(ANSA)-Rome, May 18-There have been 4,452 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, with an additional 201 victims of the virus, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

This will be compared to 3,455 new cases and more than 140 casualties on Monday.

An additional 262,864 tests were performed with a positive rate of 1.7%.

Cases in the intensive care unit decreased by 65 and hospitalizations decreased by 485.

The current plus is 315,308 (-7,583) and the collected and discharged are 3,727,220 (+11,831).

The death toll is 124,497. (ANSA).

All rights reserved © Copyright ANSA