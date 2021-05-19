Indian data suggest a runaway COVID infection when deaths reach daily records

Bangalore (Reuters)-Almost two-thirds of people tested in India showed exposure to COVID-19, a chain of private laboratories said Wednesday, with a record daily death toll of 4,529. As it rose to, it showed a runaway spread of the virus.

File photo: Rilaben Gautanbai Modi, 80, wearing an oxygen mask sits in an ambulance for treatment during the epidemic of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad, India in May. 19 Waiting to enter the hospital May 5, 2021.Reuters / Amit Dave / File Photo

India reported 267,334 new daily infections on Wednesday, with a total of 25.5 million, the second largest in the world after the United States, with 283,248 deaths, Ministry of Health data show.

For months, no place has been hit harder by a pandemic than India. The new variants found there spurred a surge in up to 400,000 new infections per day.

Only in the United States, where 5,444 people died on February 12, the number of daily deaths worsened, according to Reuters followers.

It is also widely accepted that official figures significantly underestimate the actual impact of the epidemic, with hospitals and crematoriums flooding and overwhelming the healthcare system, with some experts saying it was infected. He states that deaths can be 5 to 10 times higher.

There is concern that many cases will not be reported due to the out-of-control of new highly infectious variants and lack of testing, especially in the vast countryside.

Data from the private sector chain Thyrocare seem to support these fears, with an average of 63.5% of people positive for COVID-19 antibody over the past 7 days, up from 45% a month ago. Did.

The company’s chief executive officer, Aroki Aswamy Bermani, said on Twitter that data from 25 states include people who have been infected, vaccinated, uninfected, and unvaccinated. Said that it was.

Despite growing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Economic Advisory Board member M. Govinda Lao said everyone was surprised at the rate of spread of the virus.

“At an unprecedented rate of second wave of pandemics, the (state) government and people were completely alert,” Lao told the Hindu newspaper.

Some tests in the hinterland

Tuesday’s daily tests reached a record 2 million, as figures from the state-run Indian Medical Research Council showed.

However, it still falls short of India’s claimed daily testing capacity of 3.3 million, said Professor Riho M. John of the Rajagiri University of Social Sciences in a city in the south of Kochi.

John also asked how useful the test results were.

“Many of these tests serve less purpose because they are deployed in urban areas where cases may have peaked,” says John.

“It’s time for them to be diverted to more rural areas, but I don’t think it’s happening.”

Modi’s approval has fallen to a new minimum, two studies show.

For the first time in seven years since Modi took office, polling agency CVOTER found that many people expressed dissatisfaction rather than satisfaction with the government’s performance.

Hospitals had to keep patients away while morgues and crematoriums were unable to cope with corpse deposits.

Pictures and television images of parking lots and corpse-burning funeral cremations launched on the banks of the Ganges fuel the impatience of the government.

India is the world’s largest vaccine maker, but criticism is also rising for the slowness of its vaccination campaign, which is plagued by supply shortages.

The government said that about 98% of the 1.3 billion population is still susceptible to infection.

India stopped exporting vaccines a month ago after donating or selling more than 66 million vaccines, and government sources prioritize domestic needs for Reuters, leading vaccines until at least October He said it was unlikely to resume exports.

(Global Vaccination Tracker: Here).