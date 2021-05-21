Illinois COVID Update Today: IL reports 1,573 cases and 21 deaths due to the closure of the United Center vaccine site





Chicago (WLS)-Public health authorities in Illinois reported 1,573 new possible cases of COVID-19 and 21 associated deaths on Friday. Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 1,373,457 COVID cases, including 22,556 deaths in the state. Within the last 24 hours, the institute reports that it has tested 73,099 samples, for a total of 24,124,753 samples, since the pandemic began. The state-wide preliminary test positive rate for the seven days from May 14th to May 20th is 2.8%. As of Thursday night, 1,426 patients in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these, 360 patients were in the ICU and 206 COVID-19 patients were on mechanical ventilation. Navigating anxiety while returning to activities prior to COVID-19 As of Thursday night, a total of 10,767,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The 7-day moving average of the daily vaccine is 76,812 doses. There were 126,023 doses reported on Thursday in Illinois. Officials said 64% of Illinois adults were vaccinated at least once and 47% were fully vaccinated. As the demand for vaccines declines, the United Center mass vaccination site is shutting down. The walkthrough section will be closed on Monday and the drive-through option will remain open until June 24th. Approximately 287,000 doses have been administered at UC since the federal clinic started in March. The deaths reported on Friday are: -Cook County: 1 woman in her 50s, 2 men in her 50s, 1 woman in her 90s

-DuPage County: One man in the 90’s

-Kane County: 1 woman in her 60s, 1 man in her 60s

-Kendall County: 1 woman in her 60s

-Macoupin County: One man in the 90’s

-Madison County: 1 man in his 50s, 1 woman in his 70s -Ogle County: 1 man in his 40s

-Peoria County; 1 man from the 70’s

-Sangamon County: 1 woman in her 30s

-St. Clair County: 1 man in his 40s

-Tazewell County: 1 man in the 80’s

-Will County: 1 man in his 30s, 1 woman in his 70s, 1 woman in his 80s

-Winnebago County: Two 80’s Women

