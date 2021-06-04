FDA Approves “Game Changer” Semaglutide for Weight Loss





The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a weekly 2.4 mg subcutaneous dose of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist semaglutide (Wegovy, Novo Nordisk) for weight loss. Specifically, the form and dosage of this drug has been approved as an aid to a low-calorie diet and increased physical activity to treat obese adults (BMI). [BMI] ≧ 30kg / m2) Or overweight (BMI ≥ 27 kg / m)2) There is at least one weight-related comorbidity. According to the company, semaglutide “causes weight loss by reducing hunger and increasing satiety, thereby reducing people’s diet and calorie intake.” statement.. “Game changer“ STEP Drugs tested in clinical trial programs The FDA’s favorable ruling is based on the results of the Semaglutide Therapeutic Effect (STEP) program in four Phase 3 clinical trials that tested the safety and efficacy of the drug in more than 4,500 obese or obese adults. Four 68-week trials of semaglutide 2.4 mg / week subcutaneously and placebo New England Journal of Medicine (step 1), Lancet (Step 2),and JAMA (Step 3, Step 4) February and March 2021. As previously reported Medscape Medical News, All trials were in overweight or obese adults. step 1 I was an adult in 1961.

Step 2 There were 1210 adults with diabetes.

Step 3 It included 611 adults, and people in the treatment group also received intensive lifestyle interventions.

Step 4 Was performed on 803 adults who reached a target dose of 2.4 mg semaglutide after 20 weeks of break-in (the study investigated further weight loss over the next 48 weeks). In trials 1, 2, and 4, overweight and obese patients were treated with the semaglutide group. Achieved Weight loss of 15% to 18% in 68 weeks. The dose was well tolerated. The most common side effects were the gastrointestinal tract, which were transient, mild or moderately severe. At the time of this announcement, co-author of the STEP 1 study, Rachel Batterham (MBBS, PhD) of the Obesity Research Center at University College London, UK, said: Obese person. “ “No other drug can achieve this level of weight loss. It’s just a game changer. For the first time, people can achieve what was possible only with drugs. Weight loss surgery, “She added. Low dose injections and tablets for diabetes have already been approved Up to 1 mg / week of subcutaneous semaglutide (Ozempic, Novo Nordisk), offered as a 0.5 mg or 1.0 mg prefilled pen, has already been approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company is also applying for approval of a high dose (2 mg / week) of semaglutide for use in type 2 diabetes. resubmit A label extension request to the FDA after the FDA refused to submit the letter in March. And in September 2019, FDA approval Oral semaglutide (Rybelsus, Novo Nordisk), doses 7 and 14 mg / day, improve glycemic control in type 2 diabetes and become the first GLP-1 receptor agonist available in the form of tablets. CVOT and oral form tests for obesity Effect of ongoing semaglutide on heart disease and stroke in overweight or obese patients (select) Trial To shed light on Cardiovascular outcomes after 2.5-5 years in patients with cardiovascular disease and overweight or obesity but not type 2 diabetes. Participants receive up to 2.4 mg / week of semaglutide or placebo as an adjunct to lifestyle recommendations focused on reducing cardiovascular risk. The study is expected to be completed in 2023. And Novo Nordisk Scheduled to start A 68-week, phase 3 international study in the second half of 2021 comparing the efficacy and safety of oral semaglutide 50 mg with placebo in 1000 people with obesity or overweight and comorbidities. Follow us for more news about diabetes and endocrinology. twitter And Facebook.



..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos