244 new cases of COVID-19, 14 deaths





Springfield, Illinois (WIFR)-The Illinois Public Health Service has reported that 244 new COVID-19s have been identified in Illinois and an additional 14 may have died. In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 51% of Illinois adults have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I have. The deaths reported since Monday are: –Champaign County: 1 male in his 50s, 1 male in his 80s –Cook County: 1 young man, 1 man in his 40s, 1 man in his 50s, 2 men in his 60s, 3 women in his 70s, 1 man in his 70s, 2 women in his 80s –Livingston County: 1 man in his 50s Currently, IDPH reports a total of 1,385,489 cases in 102 counties in Illinois, of which 22,963 have died. Cases vary in age from less than 1 year to over 100 years. Within the last 24 hours, the laboratory has reported 27,348 samples, for a total of 24,913,350 samples. As of last night, 788 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of these, 217 patients were in the ICU and 116 COVID-19 patients were on mechanical ventilation. The state-wide preliminary positive rate for the entire 7-day test from May 31st to June 6th is 1.1%. The 7-day state-wide preliminary test positive rate from May 31st to June 6th is 1.4%. In Illinois, a total of 11,664,700 vaccines were given by midnight last night. The 7-day moving average of daily vaccines is 39,048. It was reported yesterday that 33,407 doses were given in Illinois. Through ongoing data reviews and quality assurance efforts, previously reported COVID-19 vaccine dose data are continually updated. Therefore, previously reported figures are subject to change to reflect updated data. IDPH will continue to report the number of daily doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but these data will also be updated twice a month. Copyright 2021 WIFR. all rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos