UK leads European-wide initiative to reduce sugar and calorie intake in food





Network subscription recommended in more than 50 countries, expected to launch in spring 2022

The UK has been chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) to lead the new Sugar and Calorie Reduction Network to take global action on sugar and calorie reduction.

Today (Monday, September 13) at the WHO Regional Committee for Europe, Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty announced the formation of a network to work with countries across Europe to reduce sugar and calorie intake. WHO’s EU region covers around 50 countries and is much broader in scope than the European Commission covers.

The UK has agreed to use its world-leading expertise in domestic sugar and calorie reduction to support its European neighbors. By reducing the sugar content of HFSS (Products High in Fat, Salt and Sugar) together with the food and beverage industry, we will make our products healthier and help tackle obesity rates worldwide.

Collective action to cut sugar and calories in a global marketplace increasingly served by the same international companies will spur the food industry to act bigger and faster. Network member countries share their learning and technical expertise to encourage manufacturers to restructure their products by reducing the amount of sugar, or calories, in food and beverages to create healthier products.

As part of the Tackling Obesity strategy announced last year, the network will support the UK government’s key existing commitments to sugar and calorie reduction programs and will advance the fight against obesity worldwide. This program challenges the food industry across the UK to reduce sugar and calories in the foods most commonly consumed by children. The UK has made good progress with its sugar reduction program, which cuts sugar by 13% in breakfast cereals, yogurt and fromage fries.

Launched on 1 October, the new Office for Health Improvement and Disparities of the Department of Health and Social Cares is helping the nation by tackling obesity, improving mental health and promoting physical activity. It will lead national efforts to improve and raise standards of health.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

It is a testament to the success of our pioneering work in helping people eat healthier in the UK and we have been chosen to lead this program.

We will work closely with our European partners to help the food industry reduce obesity by reducing the sugar and calories in its products, relieve pressure on health care and increase resilience against COVID-19 and all future infectious diseases.

Today’s announcement puts the ambitions of UK Global Britain into action, and the UK is working with member states to drive collective action to impact Europe and the world in tackling obesity.

There is evidence that people living with obesity are at higher risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19. By taking steps to reduce sugar and calories in food and beverages, this network will address the rising global obesity rate as well as increase global resilience against COVID-19 and future epidemics.

Public Health Secretary Joe Churchill said:

Obesity is a global problem and urgent action must be taken to help people live healthier lives. This starts with the foods and drinks we consume to reduce the unhealthy factors.

Following strong action through our Healthy Weight Strategy, I am pleased that the UK is leading this international network to reshape its products and promote healthier food choices for people across Europe.

The WHO Sugar and Calorie Reduction Network will be launched in the spring of 2022 and the WHO EU will contact Member States requesting membership. The WHO EU region covers around 50 countries, meaning that it covers a much broader range beyond the European Commission’s framework of action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-to-spearhead-europe-wide-initiative-to-reduce-sugar-and-calorie-intake-in-food The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos