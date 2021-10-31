COVID-19: UK records another 38,009 coronavirus cases and 74 related deaths | UK News





The UK recorded an additional 38,009 coronavirus cases and 74 related deaths in the last 24 hours, latest government figures show.

Last week, there were 41,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 166 deaths, 39,962 people last week, and 72 deaths.

The latest figures also show that a total of 49,955,853 people received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 33,763 doses.

And 45,697,856 people received 2 doses of the next dose after 24,908 additional doses of zaps in the latest data.

The figures show that 7,925,851 people had their third booster jab after 361,428 doses.

Meanwhile, the number of weekly R (genital) in the UK is estimated to have increased to 1.1-1.3, and the number of COVID-19 infections in the UK is the highest since January.

The pandemic appears to be increasing in the UK as the R figure last week was estimated between 1.0 and 1.2.

The R number represents the average number of people each COVID-positive continues to infect.

Earlier this week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the percentage of people who test positive is still the highest among students in grades 7-11, at 9.1%.

Infections in the UK also rose to their highest level since the beginning of the year, with about 1 in 50 people infected with the virus in the week ending October 22, the body reported, the highest level since January 2.

To contain the cases in the younger age group, health teams will visit hundreds of schools across the UK this week to begin offering coronavirus zaps to children aged 12-15.

NHS England says more students returning to classrooms after the half-term break in October will be able to get the jab.

Alternatively, children of this age can now schedule visits to immunization centers using the national reservation system.

Government data shows that by Friday this week, more than 7 million of the UK’s most vulnerable people had received a booster or third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

