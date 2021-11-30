Cardiff rugby returns to UK with new quarantine plan





Cardiff Rugby will return from South Africa to England and the two people who test positive will be quarantined in South Africa for a total of 10 days.

The Arms Park outfit was in Cape Town for a United Rugby Championship match with the Emirates Lions and DHL Stormers.

However, the match was postponed after South Africa was placed on the UK government’s red travel list due to concerns over a new strain of Omicron Covid-19.

Changes in guidelines for non-essential travel to/from countries, flight disruptions and potential hotel quarantines have prevented Cardiff from returning to the UK after two confirmed COVID-19 cases during their trip.

The entire squad has since been quarantined in South Africa, but after working with the Welsh Rugby Federation, the South African Rugby Federation and relevant public authorities, it has been confirmed that Cardiff can now return to England.

They flew to the UK on Thursday and were left ‘stranded’ in Cape Town before being quarantined at a hotel for 10 days.

“Cardiff Rugby plans to leave Cape Town on Thursday morning after the club has secured charter flights and quarantined accommodation in the UK,” the statement said.

“The Blue and Blacks traveling contingent, which includes 15 fully Welsh internationals, is in the city after South Africa has been placed on the UK’s Red List and borders have been closed against arrivals from six countries on the continent (now 10 in Wales). Stranded.

“We hoped they could fly away with Munster Rugby, Scarlets and Zebre Parma on Sunday, but two positive cases ruled out departure.

“However, in cooperation with the United Rugby Championship and the Welsh Rugby Federation, the charter flight was confirmed on Thursday morning. Upon arrival in England, the Welsh capital club will begin a 10-day quarantine period by the British government for the COVID-19 hotel.

Those remaining in South Africa will be repatriated to the UK as soon as possible after a 10-day quarantine at a COVID-19 hotel in South Africa.

“Cardiff Rugby would like to thank the URC, WRU and South African government agencies for their support during this difficult time.

“I will not comment further.”

Cardiff had secured a 98-bedroom hotel in Cardiff city center, which it had planned to quarantine after returning to the UK, but the offer was effectively thwarted after it was revealed that it had to go through a portal reservation process with the Ministry of the Interior. Certified Company CTM.

A total of 48 people related to the area have been quarantined at a Cape Town hotel, and two have tested positive while staying in a separate hotel as part of a 14-day quarantine period.

Later, concerns were raised about the well-being of some within the Cardiff party.

A Cardiff source said: We have received reports of people having panic attacks and reports of anxiety and mental health problems.

We must call the WRU Mental Health Officer at all times.

Cardiff will host Toulouse in the Champions Cup group stage on Saturday 11 December, but the schedule is uncertain given that most of the squad will be isolated.

