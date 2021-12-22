UK travel ban: Spanish vacation in jeopardy as country introduces new measures against Brits





Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Chezges announced today that he would hold a meeting to discuss measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus strain Omicron.

Spain is one of the most popular destinations for UK vacationers and has recently tightened entry rules for UK travelers, and entry is subject to vaccination status.

New travel restrictions may apply and it is widely understood that an area that appears to be dangerous is entering for travel and leisure purposes.

Prime Minister Sanchez said in a statement: The call, which will be conducted in the Senate, home to each region of Spain, in telematic form, aims to analyze the evolution of the epidemic. and the study of shared measures to deal with it.

The official Spanish tourism website states: British nationals or tourists legally residing in the UK must have an immunization certificate to travel to Spain.

However, there are concerns that entry into Spain could become more difficult after France and Germany ban travelers from the UK last week. Sweden and Austria followed this week.

Comrade, Portugal, a popular winter sun destination, has already announced bigger restrictions within the country, including closing nightclubs and limiting private gatherings.

Portuguese bars and clubs will also close on December 26 and work from home until January.

