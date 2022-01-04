Omicron travel restrictions eased for Germany, UK and South Africa | News | DW





Germany on Tuesday ended strict rules for travelers arriving from a set of countries with particularly high rates of omicron infection.

At the end of 2021, nine countries were included on the list of areas of concern for variants, including the UK and several South African countries.

All countries have been relegated to the high-risk area list. This category still limits travelers, but is lighter for those who have been vaccinated.

What are the rule changes?

The Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases (RKI) announced on Thursday that starting Thursday, no country would be on its list of mutant concerns because of the omicron.

The highly contagious variant was first recorded in South Africa and quickly spread around the world.

The UK was one of the countries hit hardest by Omicron, with cases hitting record highs. High infection rates have since been recorded in several other countries, including Germany’s EU neighbors France and Denmark.

Restrictions on travelers entering Germany from countries on the list of areas of concern for mutants included a mandatory 14-day quarantine without the option to shorten to a certificate of immunization or negative test.

It also restricted entry for German citizens or residents of those countries in areas of concern.

According to the rules for travelers from high-risk areas, anyone who can present proof of vaccination does not need to be quarantined. Unvaccinated travelers are required to quarantine for 10 days, but this can be reduced to 5 days if they test negative.

The dangers of omicrons

Germany reduced the spike in coronavirus cases in November and early December after implementing a series of restrictions that previously targeted people who had not previously been vaccinated.

However, cases are starting to rise again as RKI has been on an upward trend over the past four days.

Early reports suggest that the omicron variant has a weaker effect than previous forms of the virus, but its highly contagious nature risks overwhelming health care.

Almost 40% of the German population has already received booster vaccines, and data show that protection is improved. However, about 25% of people remain unvaccinated.

ab / fb(AFP, dpa)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/germany-loosens-omicron-travel-restrictions-for-uk-south-africa/a-60321291

