UK Cybersecurity Commission Launches Authentication Mapping Tool





The UK Cyber ​​Security Councilv has launched the first phase of an authentication mapping tool.

Created to map all available cybersecurity certifications into the 16 specializations identified by the Commission, the first phase is now available.

This tool currently includes at least one certification per specialization, with more to come. The Commission aims to provide a comprehensive resource covering all options of value for each career path, and the tool is regularly updated to include new certifications as they become available.

The announcement follows the launch of the Commission’s Career Mapping Tool earlier this year, which provides details on the pathways to 16 cybersecurity professionals based on domains of knowledge. When completed, the Certification Mapping Tool and Career Mapping Tool work together to provide a centralized platform detailing the path to each specialization, with certifications serving as a clear and accessible roadmap for each individual’s career.

Professor Simon Hepburn, CEO of the UK Cyber ​​Security Council, said: We know that there are many hurdles to a cyber career, and the Commission wants to make sure that certification is not one of them.

People invest time and money in becoming certified, and it’s important to do so knowing that the level you achieve is consistent with the professionalism and role you’re trying to achieve.

First of all, junior cyber professionals have earned certifications throughout their careers because different employers require different skills, so you may see seniors with multiple certifications. All of these certifications can be daunting for new applicants who don’t realize they don’t need them right away.

We are developing a solution to this problem by providing clear advice on the certification required for each specialty, along with course costs and known providers. After verifying your expertise with our career mapping tool, we want to make the next step as simple as possible with our certification mapping tool.

As of 2019, the committee mandated by the Department for Media Culture and Sport (DCMS) is tasked with promoting and managing nationally recognized standards for cybersecurity in support of the UK Government’s National Cybersecurity Strategy.

