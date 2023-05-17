Dance Gavin Dance announces Jackpot Juicer’s US tour





Official press release:

Dance chart-topping post-hardcore band Gavin Dance today announced “The Jackpot Juicer US Tour” which will travel to 27 cities across the United States to accompany their forthcoming album of the same name. The tour will feature support from SiM, Rain City Drive and Within Destruction.

Tickets will be available starting today with Citi and Artist presales. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time here.

Speaking on today’s announcement, Dance Gavin Dance drummer Matt Mingus shares:

It is with great pleasure that we announce The Jackpot Juicer 2023 US Tour. This monster of a tour is coming to a city near you this summer and fall.

We are really excited about groups from all over the world joining us on the road. These artists will include SIM from Japan. Then we have Rain City Drive from here at home in the United States. And finally, Within Destruction from Europe/Taiwan.

The setlist we are planning will consist of a large amount of Jackpot Juicer songs. With tracks from the album, we’ve never played live before. Plus a number of our popular songs that you’ve all come to appreciate over the years. We hope this mix of songs will provide an enjoyable performance for old and new fans alike.

This super eclectic mix of music is sure to make for an awesome night you won’t want to miss. We all can’t wait to see your smiling faces from the stage and look forward to putting on a great show for you.

08/24 Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theater *08/25 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl 08/26 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall *08/29 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO *08/30 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre09/01 Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House09/02 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *09/03 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *09/05 Austin, TX @ ACL Live At The Moody Theatre09 / 06 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *09/08 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *09/09 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *09/10 Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *09/12 Fort Lauderdale , FL @ Revolution Live at the Backyard09/13 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live09/15 Nashville, TN @ Wildhorse Saloon *09/16 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy09/18 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz09/19 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore 9/21 Chicago, IL @ Radius *9/22 Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life 9/23 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II *9/25 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater *9/27 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway09/29 New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 1709/30 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage10/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center (Sawn Fest)10/03 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *+10/04 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater *+10/06 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

* Non Live Nation Date + No SiM

Find upcoming tours in your city here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lambgoat.com/news/38927/dance-gavin-dance-announce-jackpot-juicer-us-tour/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos