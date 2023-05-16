Recorded executions hit five-year high





Global executions Amnesty International recorded 883 executions IN 20 countries in 2022, marking an increase of 53%. from 579 recorded in 2021. This figure represents the highest number of executions that Amnesty International has recorded in the last five years (since 2017, when 993 executions were recorded). China remained the world’s top performer, but the true extent of the use of the death penalty in this country remains unknown as this data remains classified as a state secret. The global figure recorded by Amnesty International excludes thousands of executions believed to have been carried out in China, as well as those carried out in Vietnam and North Korea, where Amnesty International believes the death penalty is widely used. The most famous executions took place in China (1,000), Iran (at least 576), Saudi Arabia (196), Egypt (24) and the US (18). In 2022, 93% of known global executions (excluding China) were carried out in the Middle East and North Africa. of 196 executions recorded in Saudi Arabia were the highest annual total known for the country in 30 years. A total of 13 women were known to be executed in the world: Iran (12) and Saudi Arabia (1). Amnesty International recorded executions in 20 places, compared to 18 states in 2021. Violating international law 325 executions have been registered for drug-related offences: 255 in Iran; 57 in Saudi Arabia; 11 in Singapore; and in China (+). In calculating the global total of executions carried out for drug-related offences, two were counted for China in accordance with Amnesty International’s research methodology. At least 3 public executions were recorded in Afghanistan (1+) and Iran (2). In Iran, at least 5 people were executed for crimes that occurred at the time they were executed under 18 years old. Restarting executions Executions resumed in five countries: Afghanistan, Kuwait, Myanmar, Palestine (State of) and Singapore. Botswana, United Arab Emirates and Oman carried out executions in 2021, but did not do so in 2022. The following execution methods were used in 2022: beheading, hanging, lethal injection and shooting. Global death sentences At least 2016 new death sentences 52 countries were imposed in 2022, compared to at least 2052 IN 56 states in 2021. Amnesty International recorded reductions or pardons of death sentences in 26 places. five PLACES Bahrain, Comoros, Laos, Nigeria and South Korea gave death sentences after a pause. Amnesty International recorded at least 28 acquittals of prisoners who had been sentenced to death in four countries: Kenya (20), Morocco/Western Sahara (1), USA (2), and Zimbabwe (5). At least globally 28282 people were under the death penalty at the end of 2022. Abolition of the death penalty Six countries abolished the death penalty either fully (Kazakhstan, Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone and the Central African Republic) or partially (Equatorial Guinea and Zambia, which abolished the death penalty only for ordinary crimes) in 2022. At the end of 2022, 112 countries were abolitionist for all crimes, while 9 were abolitionist only for ordinary crimes.

