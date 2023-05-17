Sunak calls for change in international law that experts believe the government will violate the Law on Illegal Migration | Political News

Rishi Sunak is calling for changes in international law that experts believe his Illegal Migration law will violate.

The Prime Minister is in Iceland today for a Council of Europe summit, where he will meet with European leaders and the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR).

Mr. Sunak said that “the current international [migration] the system is not working”, and that “our communities and the world’s most vulnerable people are paying the price”.

Downing Street is targeting Rule 39 of the ECHR in particular.

This is the procedure that allows the court to stop the “deportation or extradition of people” – and was the power used to prevent the government from deporting people to Rwanda last year at the eleventh hour.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





1:03

What is Rishi Sunak doing in Iceland?



The ability of an institution based in Europe to make such directions is there drawn during anger of certain factions of the Conservative Party, although the court itself is not part of the EU.

Mr Sunak’s Illegal Migration Bill – currently going through the House of Lords – is set to allow the home secretary to ignore orders made under Rule 39.

While this has been welcomed by Eurosceptic and anti-immigration Tories, bodies such as the Bar Council and the Law Society said taking such action would breach international law and damage the UK’s global reputation.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





5:23

UNHCR warning on the migration bill





Richard Atkinson, vice president of the Law Society, said: “If the UK were to refuse to comply with a decision of the European Court of Human Rights, it would be a clear and serious breach of international law.

“The rule of law means that governments respect and follow domestic and international law and disputes are decided by independent courts.”

The government has insisted that the draft law be in accordance with international law.

A source told Sky News that “Rule 39 is the temporary order used by Strasbourg judges to block Rwanda’s flight last year” – adding that “it is a new legal mechanism”.

European Court of Human Rights ex explained:

What is it and why does it override British justice?

Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts

It is with this background that Mr. Sunak will make a request for “the reform of the ECHR Rule 39 process to ensure proper transparency, greater accountability and ensure the review of decisions”.

Downing Street says that for the Illegal Migration Bill to work properly, it “must go hand in hand with international cooperation to create a fit-for-purpose global asylum framework”.

Mr Sunak will discuss ECtHR reform – including Rule 39 – with the court’s president, Siofra O’Leary, during his time in Iceland.

Immigration on the mind of the prime minister at the summit The Prime Minister landed in Iceland this morning, as his windy week on the world stage begins. The Reykjavik summit is the first summit of the Council of Europe in 15 years; and there are two big items on the Prime Minister’s agenda. The first, which will undoubtedly be the focus of the summit, is Ukraine: member states will reiterate their support and willingness to resist Russian aggression. Last year, Russia was expelled from the Council of Europe days after the war broke out, this year Volodymyr Zelenskyy will appear via video link, fresh from his surprise visit to see Mr. Sunak yesterday at Checkers. It comes as the Prime Minister announces that the UK will send hundreds of air defense missiles and drones to Ukraine, on top of the long-range missiles announced last week. However, there is another topic on Rishi Sunak’s mind today: immigration. The prime minister wants to use the summit as an opportunity to push for stronger borders. Before the meeting he said: “We need to do more to cooperate across borders and across jurisdictions to end illegal migration and stop boats.” He will have an eye on his party at home; after a sharp network of local election results, Rishi Sunak’s critics on the right of the party are finding their voice again. During his visit, the prime minister will meet the president of the European Court of Human Rights, Siofra O’Leary, where he will argue for reforms to limit the ability of European judges to interfere in British immigration policy. A strong message from Rishi Sunak on immigration will certainly go down well with his party’s right, but his meeting with Siofra O’Leary will be off-camera, unlike the friendly handshakes and cozy family photos with European leaders at the end of the day. Getting the right messages across to his critics at home and audiences abroad will not be easy.

The Prime Minister said: “It is very clear that our current international system is not working and our communities and the world’s most vulnerable people are paying the price.

“We need to do more to cooperate across borders and across jurisdictions to end illegal migration and stop boats.

“I am clear that as an active European nation with a proud history of helping those in need, the UK will be at the heart of this.”

According to Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, the court is already conducting a review of Rule 39 “with the encouragement of a number of member states, including [the UK]”.