Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'nesting' after 'Eras ​​Tour' trips





Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in their “nesting” era.

“They are focusing on rest, recovery, relaxing at home and spending low-key, relaxing time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They enjoy movie nights in their home theater, catching up on movies and shows they missed.”

After Kelce, 34, joined Swift, also 34, on her Eras tour in Singapore last week, the couple returned to the singer's West Coast home.

Although they're both having “a break from the buzz of their careers,” Kelce and Swift are focusing on the downtime.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared that he tried to ask Swift out after attending his Eras tour. “I was a little hurt that I couldn't give him one of the bracelets I had […]

“They can finally rest and plan to spend quality time together, with their friends and family,” the insider said. Us, noting that Swift loves having “small, intimate gatherings” with her inner circle at home.

As their relationship continues to grow, the couple focuses on “planning” their plans so that they “can see each other as much as possible.”

The source continued, “They don't want to spend too much time apart.”

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The European leg of her Eras tour is scheduled for Paris in early May, but before she hits the stage again, the superstar singer and Kelce discuss a possible getaway.

“Towards the end of the month, they are still talking about going on a private vacation where no one will be able to find them until his new album comes out,” the source added.

Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is set to be released on April 19.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce. Getty Images(2)

Kelce previously said he heard “some” of his girlfriend's upcoming album.

“I've heard about it, yes, and it's amazing,” the NFL star said at a press conference in February. “I can’t wait for her to turn the world upside down when it finally falls.”

When asked for more details, Kelce played coy with reporters.

“I can’t give you anything. I’ll leave it up to him,” he said, adding that he “can neither confirm nor deny” his favorite song from the album.

Gotham/GC Images

Kelce and Swift have supported each other in their respective careers since their relationship went public in September 2023. Swift has attended a total of 13 games this NFL season, including Super Bowl LVIII (which Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won) in February.

THANKS!

You have successfully registered.

Kelce, for his part, has become a somewhat permanent fixture on the international dates of Swift's Eras tour. The football star said he had a “fun time” exploring Singapore, which was “hot as f*ck” recently.

“I have to visit the largest greenhouse in the world, how about that?” he said during his and his brother Jason Kelce's “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, March 13, calling himself a “big plant guy.”

Paying Swift compliments, he said he attended “two incredible Eras Tour shows” during the overseas trip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/taylor-swift-and-travis-kelce-are-nesting-after-eras-tour-trips/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos