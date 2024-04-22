Sales of plastic-containing wet wipes banned in UK | uk news





Wet wipes containing plastic will be banned from sale in the UK, with Environment Secretary Steve Barclay expected to announce the legislation today.

The government plans to submit this bill before July, when the summer recess of the National Assembly begins.

The new law will take effect across England in the autumn after making it illegal to sell wet wipes containing plastic in the country.

Discarded wet wipes are frequently discarded on UK beaches and eventually break down into microplastics, causing water pollution and damage to the ecosystem.

A number of retailers including Boots, Aldi and Tesco have already banned the product from their shelves.

Mr Barclay said the ban “builds on the many steps already taken to protect our waterways and hold water companies accountable”.

Other measures include “accelerating investments, returning water company fines to the environment and quadrupling the number of water company on-site inspections,” he said.

But Labor says the bill does not go far enough and is calling for a “total ban on the sale, supply and manufacture of plastic wet wipes”.

They also pointed out that the Conservatives first pledged to ban wet wipes in 2018.

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the button below to enable Spreaker cookies or modify your preferences to only allow these cookies once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow one cookie

Click to subscribe to Tom Heap's ClimateCast wherever you get your podcasts.

Today's proposals follow a consultation which revealed there was overwhelming support for the move, with campaigners welcoming the news but urging the government to do more.

Jane Martin, chief executive of environmental group City To Sea, said: “It is a positive step for the government to take concrete action to ban this pollutant, but action must not end there.”

“Governments must now tackle all single-use plastic products through further bans and mandatory reuse and refill targets.”

Read more on Sky News: Plastic crisis 'out of control' Why beach clean-ups are important

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

Congress' summer recess begins July 23, and the bill is expected to be introduced before then.

With a general election due later this year, ministers will have limited time to pass legislation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/wet-wipes-containing-plastic-to-be-banned-from-sale-in-uk-13120426 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos