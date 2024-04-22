Lyra Meteor Shower: How British Stargazers Can See the Oldest Annual Meteor Shower | Science and Technology News





Parts of the UK are experiencing a dazzling display of the oldest annual meteor shower known to mankind as it travels through Earth's atmosphere.

The Lyra meteor shower peaks every year in late April and was first discovered by Chinese astronomers in 687 BC. This particular display is famous for its fast and bright meteors, producing about 18 per hour.

How to See the Lyrid Meteor Shower

Tonight the moon is almost full and will be the 'pink moon' of spring. Sadly it looks just like any other full moon. The brightness of the moon means you'll have to look more closely to see the showers.

To reduce light pollution, look away from lights and look at the darkest part of the sky as the sun sets this evening. For the best views, NASA recommends observing during the 'dark hours' after the moon sets and before the sun rises. In the UK this would be around 5am.

Image: A Lyrid meteor streaks across the sky from Bathing House, near Hawick, Northumberland, on April 22, 2020. Photo: PA

Clouds have long been a deterrent to stargazers and for parts of the UK tonight will be no different. The best places to see the shower are around Preston, Manchester, Kendal, Scotland and the south-east coast from Lowestoft to Brighton.

NASA recommends allowing your eyes to adjust to the dark for about 30 minutes. After that, you start seeing meteors.

“Be patient,” the space agency said. “The show goes on until dawn, so you’ll have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.”

Read more from Sky News: NASA chief: China is hiding military projects in space Giant black hole 'hiding undiscovered' near Earth discovered British astronaut returns to space on first UK-wide mission

The Lyrids peaked overnight on April 22nd, but will be visible around the Northern Hemisphere for the rest of the month. But the farther you get from the summit, the less you see.

Image: Lyra meteor shower seen from Russia in 2020. Photo: Reuters

Causes of the Lyrid meteor shower

Lyrids come from the constellation Lyra. Their actual origin is the Thatcher Comet, which was named not for the former prime minister but for amateur astronomer Alfred Thatcher, who discovered it in 1861.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

Meteors are chunks of debris left behind by comets and other celestial bodies. When the Earth passes through debris, some of it falls into the atmosphere.

Because these clumps move so fast compared to our atmosphere, the air around them heats up.

This also heats the meteor and makes it shine brightly, which is what we see.

The surface of this meteor can reach temperatures of up to 1600 degrees Celsius.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/lyrid-meteor-shower-how-uk-stargazers-can-watch-the-oldest-annual-meteor-shower-13120785 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos