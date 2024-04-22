Israeli leaders and military criticize US plans to sanction IDF unit





CNN-

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ministers have sharply criticized reports of US plans to sanction an Israeli military unit for alleged human rights abuses against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The allegations allegedly involve members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Netzah Yehuda Battalion in the occupied West Bank, a unit established in 1999 comprising religious and ultra-Orthodox Jews. They precede the attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7.

No sanctions should be imposed on the Israeli army! Netanyahu posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

In recent weeks, I have worked against the imposition of sanctions on Israeli citizens, including in my conversations with senior U.S. government officials. At a time when our soldiers are fighting the monsters of terror, the intention to impose a sanction on an IDF unit is the height of absurdity and a moral devaluation.

The government I lead will take every possible action against these measures, Netanyahu added.

The reports of potential sanctions came as Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday that Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank increased in 2023 to its highest level since 2006. even before the attacks carried out by Hamas in October. 7, HRW said, citing UN data.

Tensions sparked by the Israeli military offensive in Gaza have spread to the West Bank. Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 483 Palestinians there since October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had made the decision whether to cut funding for some Israeli security units due to reports of human rights abuses committed before on October 7. He did not explicitly name Netzah Yehuda.

The Netzah Yehuda Battalion is an inseparable part of the Israel Defense Forces. It is subject to military law and is responsible for operating in full compliance with international law, Benny Gantz, a member of the Israeli war cabinet, said on X on Saturday.

Israel has a strong and independent judiciary that meticulously evaluates any allegations of violations or deviations from IDF orders and code of conduct, and will continue to do so, Gantz said. I have great appreciation for our American friends, but the decision to impose sanctions on an IDF unit and its soldiers sets a dangerous precedent and sends the wrong message to our common wartime enemies. I intend to take action to have this decision changed.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said: “The decision to impose US sanctions on the Israeli military while Israel is fighting for its existence is pure madness.

The Israeli army said this weekend that soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion in Gaza conducted operations with professionalism and courage, in accordance with the Israeli army's code of ethics and with full commitment to international law.

Reports regarding sanctions against the Netzah Yehuda Battalion are not currently known to the IDF. If such a decision were to be taken on this subject, its consequences would be reviewed. The Israeli military remains committed to continuing to review exceptional incidents professionally and in accordance with the law.

Blinken said investigations into the allegations take time, adding: “It has to be done very carefully, both in gathering the facts and in analyzing them.

And that's exactly what we did. And I think it's fair to say that you will see results very soon. I made decisions. You can expect to see them in the coming days, he told reporters in Italy on Friday.

Blinkend gave no indication of his determinations or whether the United States would actually stop funding these units.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/22/middleeast/israeli-military-us-sanctions-west-bank-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos