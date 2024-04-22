International Truck Names North Central International 2023 Dealer of the Year





LISLE, Ill., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — International Truck has named North Central International (NCI) as the company's 2023 Dealer of the Year. This is NCI's first marketer of the year award, but the third time the marketer has won International's Presidential Award, which is given to top performing internationals. traders. The head of the merchant Andy Hatlestad accepted the award.

Left to right: Mark Belisle, senior vice president, Navistar; Andy Hatlestad, commercial director, North Central International; Erin Hatlestad; Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO of Navistar.

“North Central International is a prime example of a dealership that strives to exceed sales goals, improve their repair speed numbers and provide the best possible service to every customer,” said. Mark Belisle, senior vice president, Trucking Business. “We congratulate them on their outstanding dealer performance across the board in every category, leading to an overall perfect dealer score for our standards.” NCI is owned and operated by Hatlestad, together with its partners Brandon Fox, Matt FoxAND Jesse Fox. The company was founded in 2007 when Fox Holdings acquired a neighboring dealership. Today, they operate 17 locations in four states. NCI has invested in new facilities and remodeling over the past several years to modernize their sales and service experience for International Truck customers. “Winning Dealer of the Year is truly a testament to the culture and team we have at North Central International. It speaks volumes for the type of purchases we get from all areas of our business. Without that, this award doesn't happen,” said Hatlestad. “My fellow partners and I watched as previous generations built the businesses that became NCI, and we are honored to continue their legacy of serving our clients by providing the best customer experience possible.” In addition to Dealer of the Year, International Truck recognizes top-performing dealers with high vehicle and parts sales figures, speed of repair and Certified by Prestige Standards presidential award-winning customer service. In 2023, the winners of the Presidential Award are: Artex Truck Center

Cornhusker International

East Coast International

Gibbs International

Holt Truck Centers

The group by the lake

McCandless Truck Center

North Central International

Nelson Leasing

The Rechtien group

Busy truck centers

Selking International

Trivista Group

Group of Waters To find the nearest international dealer, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/dealer-locator. About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. (“Navistar”) is a commercial transportation solutions provider with a vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility. Based in Lisle, IllinoisNavistar and its subsidiaries and affiliates manufacture International commercial trucks and rolling stock, IC Bus school and commercial buses, OnCommand Advanced Connectivity Services, Fleetrite aftermarket parts, and financing secured through Navistar Financial. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has nearly 15,000 employees worldwide and is a subsidiary of TRATON SE, the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Learn more at www.Navistar.com. Website: Navistar.com/News SOURCE NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP

